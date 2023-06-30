Risky undercover mission of US Special Operations Forces at the start of the Iraq War





In March 2003, US and allied forces invaded Iraq. US special operations forces wanted to infiltrate northern Iraq to pin down Iraqi forces there. But this required a risky low-level night flight through enemy-held territory. Loading Something is loading.

Special operations forces often rely on surprise and violence of action to defeat larger forces. During the opening hours of the invasion of Iraq 20 years ago, American special operators bet that these traits could pave the way for the downfall of Saddam Hussein.

As part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, US military planners decided to invade Iraq from the south and push north towards Baghdad. But American commanders also wanted to open a second front, and Iraq’s vast northwest frontier presented a tempting opportunity for American special operators.

American commandos decided to fake a strike in the north to prevent Iraqi military units in the area from reorienting to meet the invading force in the south.

In an ambitious effort reminiscent of the Allies’ long-range commando raids during World War II, US special operations troops launched Operation Ugly Baby, a daring attempt to outwit Iraqi forces and pave the way for an American victory.

Operation Ugly Baby A map of the route of the Ugly Baby mission along the western border of Iraq on March 22, 2003. US Army

As the US military prepared for Operation Iraqi Freedom, the question arose whether Turkey would allow US forces to cross its territory to reach northern Iraq.

US special operations forces intended to work with Kurdish peshmerga fighters to maintain 13 Iraqi divisions in the north. Although a member of NATO, Turkey was wary of anything that might bolster or embolden Kurdish forces. The Turkish military ultimately refused to allow US forces to fly over Turkish airspace for the invasion, which was launched on March 20, 2002.

“We had been trying to enter northern Iraq for about three days over Turkish airspace, and each time they refused our flight,” the special forces chief warrant officer of the ISIS said. Army 5 Jefferey Elwell on initial operations on the 20th anniversary of the invasion.

During these operations, Turkish fighter jets even intercepted the MC-130 Combat Talon special operations aircraft carrying US troops and forced them back to base.

US Green Berets in an MC-130H heading towards Iraq during Operation Ugly Baby on March 22, 2003. US Army

Eventually, US special operators took off from Romania and traveled through Jordan to reach Iraq, which required them to travel through heavily defended Iraqi territory to reach their destination.

On the night of March 21, six MC-130s from the Air Force’s 352nd Special Operations Squadron took off with about 300 Green Berets. Over Iraq, MC-130 pilots flew 250 feet above the ground at speeds of nearly 350 mph, relying on night vision goggles and terrain-following radar to guide them. Under conditions where a small mistake could be fatal, the pilots skillfully flew the planes through Syria and Iraq.

The low altitude allowed the aircraft to evade air defense radars and anti-aircraft missiles, but increased the risk they faced from small arms fire, which could be just as deadly.

When they finally encountered the Iraqi troops, the planes were flying so low that the surprised Iraqis initially overshot their targets, but the staggered formation of the American planes gave the Iraqis time to adjust their fire. As the fire intensified, the pilots maneuvered their plane, which was carrying dozens of soldiers, sharply to escape.

A US special operations aircraft that was forced to land by enemy fire during Operation Ugly Baby in March 2003. US Army

“We passed over a small convoy, and they started firing on everything from shoulder-mounted surface-to-air missile systems to pistols and everything,” recalled Elwell, then a sergeant in the Alpha team of the operational detachment.

One of the MC-130s received so much Iraqi ground fire that it had to abort, declaring an emergency and landing in Turkey. “As the ramp descended, everyone started running realizing aviation fluid was pouring onto the tarmac,” Elwell said.

The rest of the plane continued and landed safely in the desert, completing the infiltration and allowing the Green Berets to connect with their peshmerga partners. The detour extended the infiltration route over 1,000 miles, making it what the Air Force said was the longest low-level infiltration since World War II.

Task Force Viking A convoy of the US Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade in Kurdish-held territory north of Erbil on March 29, 2003. JOSEPH BARRAK/AFP via Getty Images

Two years after leading the US invasion of Afghanistan, US commandos had successfully returned to Iraq, but Operation Ugly Baby was only the start of the US special operations campaign in northern Iraq. Iraq.

In total, Task Force Viking had around 400 special operators, including elite commandos from Delta Force, Green Berets from the 10th Special Forces Group and frogmen from the UK’s Special Boat Service. CIA officers also provided intelligence and specialized support to the commandos.

But what he lacked in numbers he made up for in partners. Task Force Viking led some 50,000 Kurdish peshmerga fighters, carrying out raids and other operations, including close air support coordination, which pinned down around 150,000 Iraqi troops and elite Guard troops of the Republic, preventing them from further resisting the US-led invasion. strength in the south.

In Iraq, US special operators have once again proven themselves to be a reliable tool for US decision makers. The invasion only lasted a few weeks, but the rapidly emerging insurgency dominated the Pentagon’s attention for seven years.

American special operators led the counterinsurgency and counterterrorism campaign that followed and played a key role in the destruction of al-Qaeda in Iraq.

Stavros Atlamazoglou is a defense journalist specializing in special operations, a veteran of the Hellenic Army (national service with the 575th Marine Battalion and Army HQ) and a graduate of Johns Hopkins University. He is preparing a master’s degree in strategy and cybersecurity at the Johns Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies.

