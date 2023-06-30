now what about diversity in science?





Student activists protest ahead of the US Supreme Court ruling on race-conscious college admissions.Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The United States Supreme Court has struck down the right of colleges and universities to use race as a factor in deciding which students to admit. The researchers say this will hamper efforts to increase the number of black and Hispanic students, and other members of minority ethnic groups, at US academic institutions and could reduce diversity among workers in sectors such as science. .

Not every college or university in the United States uses race-conscious admissions to shape their student body. Some states, including California, Michigan and Florida, have banned the practice in public facilities. American institutions that still use it did so under the protection of a 2003 Supreme Court ruling in Grutter v. Bollinger, which said it is constitutional for a university to consider race. , along with grades, test scores, and other factors, admissions to increase diversity on campus. But the June 29 decision indicates that the institutions at the center of the newly decided case do not meet the race-based admissions limits set out in Grutter v. Bollinger.

The reason some American universities have adopted race-conscious admissions, sometimes called affirmative action, is to combat centuries of racism and exclusion in the United States. These problems persist today and complicate the admission of persons belonging to minority ethnic groups to academic institutions.

The researchers cite a 20201 study of 19 public universities in states that have banned race-conscious admissions as a harbinger of what’s to come: despite the fact that the percentages of underrepresented minorities attending high school in these states increased after the bans, universities admitted a smaller proportion of black, Hispanic, and Native American students. At the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and UC Berkeley, the number of black freshmen admitted in 1998, the first year in which California’s ban was enforced, dropped by 43% and 66%, respectively.

The courts’ decision will primarily affect elite institutions that turn away many of their applicants, which can be very costly, says Stella Flores, an education researcher at the University of Texas at Austin who studies the impact of state policies. and federal on access to university. . Affirmative action was the only tool that helped us bring in students who weren’t from wealthy families or wealthy institutions, Flores says. It’s certainly not a panacea, but if you take it away, you remove the last bridge to some form of opportunity for everyone.

Swipe effects

The court issued its decision in response to two cases, one against Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the other against the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill brought by the organization Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA). Created by activist Edward Blum, the group argued that by considering race in their admissions process, the two universities were discriminating against certain applicants, including Asian Americans.

Universities have concluded, erroneously, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not the challenges overcome, the skills acquired or the lessons learned, but the color of their skin, the chief justice wrote John Roberts for the majority. Our constitutional history does not tolerate this choice.

The 6-3 decision, split on ideological lines, reflects the courts’ rightward shift under Republican President Donald Trump, who appointed three judges to the nine-person bench.

This decision will not only have far-reaching effects on the composition of student bodies, but it could also affect the composition of staff, says Julie Park, a researcher at the University of Maryland at College Park, whose work examines racial equality in graduate studies. education. For better or worse, these elite or marquee institutions are a big part of the pathway to faculty, Park says.

For example, a study published last September in Nature2 found that only 20% of institutions that grant doctorates in the United States provided 80% of tenure-track faculty across the country from 2011 to 2020. These institutions include the Harvard University and Stanford University in California, but the list does not have historically black colleges and universities or institutions serving Hispanics.

Without racially conscious admissions, the diversity of future generations of scientists, who are educated in universities, could also suffer, Park says. Black and Hispanic workers are already underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), making up only 9% and 8% of the total U.S. STEM workforce, respectively. , according to a report from the Pew Research Center in Washington DC. (Blacks make up about 14% of the U.S. population, and Hispanics make up nearly 19%.) I’m very concerned because STEM hasn’t fared very well, even with race-conscious admissions policies, says Park.

Alternative methods

Some institutions may now be looking for other ways to diversify their student populations, says Timothy Welbeck, a civil rights attorney and specialist in legal, race and culture studies at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will cost a lot of money and require universities to better understand how members of underrepresented groups, especially those who don’t come from wealthy families, decide where to go, Flores says. And there’s no guarantee that other methods will produce a diverse student body: The UC system has tried, and mostly failed, for decades to replace race-conscious admissions.

In a brief it filed with the Supreme Court ahead of the Harvard and UNC Chapel Hill cases, the UC system said it had tried outreach programs and other holistic admissions policies, but it had struggled to achieve its goals, admitting that, perhaps, highly competitive universities may not be able to achieve the benefits of student body diversity through racially neutral measures alone.

Other steps elite colleges could take, experts say, are to end legacy admissions, which give students a head start if they have family members of former students, and to no longer requiring standardized tests, which some students prepare for by attending expensive classes. Both of these practices3 have been shown to favor wealthy white applicants.

Attacks on affirmative action are really attacks on efforts to right past wrongs against black people, Welbeck says. So, the positive action is just another data point in this historical trend line.

