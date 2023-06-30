Foo Fighters’ UK tour pre-sale saw “unprecedented” demand.





Concert promoters say tickets for Foo Fighters are selling out due to unprecedented demand.

On Wednesday (June 28th) Foo’s UK tour ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ was pre-sold, and SJM Concerts and DF Concerts were very successful. The UK tour starts on June 13 next year with Wet Leg, Shame, Courtney Barnett, Loose Articles, Honeyblood, Himalayas and Chroma. ) and Hot Milk.

We saw unprecedented demand for Foo Fighters pre-sale this morning and shared the SJM concert. Absolutely phenomenal.

Added Geoff Ellis from DF Concerts and Paul Cardow from PCLs. We can’t wait for next June!

Recently the band added a second Manchester date to the tour due to huge demand. The new show at the Emirates’ Old Trafford Stadium is set to take place on 15 June, making it the only city outside London to have two scheduled gigs by the rock veteran.

Tickets for the ‘Everything Or Nothing At All UK Tour’ will go on general sale tomorrow, June 30th at 9am. See tickets here.

Foo Fighters UK 2024 Tour Dates:

13 June 2024 Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium15 Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium17 Glasgow, Hampden Stadium20 London, London Stadium22 London, London Stadium25 Cardiff, Principality Stadium27 Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium

In other news, the Foo Fighters played a not-so-secret set at Glastonbury last weekend. They have long been rumored to be performing on the Pyramid Stage on Fridays billed as The Churnups.

In a 4-star review, NME said: Nine songs are what they have time to do. Foo Fighters performances of this size on donkeys are the fastest and most exhilarating. It’s a rare sight. All of the songs, especially the openers All My Life and No Son of Mine, are backed by serious urgency.

There’s also Learn To Fly and The Pretender, the latter breaking down and rebuilding to march forward with encouragement and energy.

Additionally, Grohls daughter Violet was seen joining the band on stage for a cut from their recent album But Here We Are, Show Me How, and the band pays My Hero to drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year.

