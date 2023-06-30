Shein denies US IPO rumors





Two people hold two Shein bags after entering SHEIN’s first physical store in Madrid, Spain on June 2, 2022.

Cesaro DeLuca | European press | Getty Images

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein on Friday denied a Reuters report that it confidentially filed an initial public offering in the United States.

“Shein denies these rumors,” a spokesperson for Shein told CNBC.

Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, said the listing could take place before the end of the year.

Founded in 2012 by Chris Xu, the brand has gained worldwide notoriety for its economical and trendy clothing. Shein was recently valued at $64 billion, according to Reuters.

But Shein, along with Pinduoduo’s budget e-commerce app Temu, have been accused of exploiting trade loopholes to import goods into the United States without paying duties or subjecting shipments to government duty reviews. man, according to a U.S. House committee report.

Shein told CNBC last week that her policy was to “comply with customs and import laws of the countries in which we operate” and that she would continue to “make import compliance a priority.”

Reuters noted that the listing could make Shein the most valuable Chinese company to go public in the United States since Didi Global.

In 2021, the ride-sharing giant listed on the New York Stock Exchange at a valuation of $68 billion, but was delisted less than 6 months later due to pressure and data security concerns from Chinese regulators. .

In May, U.S. lawmakers urged the SEC to crack down on Shein for allegedly selling garments made by forced labor in Xinjiang, China.

“We have zero tolerance for forced labor,” a spokesperson for Shein told CNBC in May.

Shein recently hosted a group of influencers at its facility in Guangzhou, China. As influencers posted videos praising the company, dismissing the forced labor claims, many viewers criticized the creators for repeating the “propaganda”.

CNBC’s Penny Chen contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/30/shein-denies-us-ipo-rumors.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos