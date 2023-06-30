Imerys produces lithium for EV batteries in the UK





PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) – French minerals group Imerys (IMTP.PA) announced plans on Thursday to mine lithium in the UK, saying the site could supply two-thirds of the UK’s electric car batteries by 2030. said.

Imerys, in collaboration with British Lithium, aims to produce around 20,0000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent per year by the end of the decade at its mine site in Cornwall, in the southwest of England.

It said this would be enough to supply about 500,000 EVs by 2030.

Global lithium demand is projected to surge by about three-quarters between 2022 and 2025, putting governments and industries in a position to secure supplies of battery materials while promoting EVs as a way to curb emissions.

Imerys’ UK development and previously announced plans to mine the metal in central France will reduce Europe’s current dependence on lithium imports for batteries, CEO Alessandro Dazza said.

“This project will be game-changing,” he said on a call with reporters.

Most known lithium resources are outside Europe, including the so-called lithium triangle spanning Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. However, Imerys says he has identified large-scale deposits beneath old kaolin mines in England and France.

Shares of Imerys, whose projects in the UK and France hope to make it Europe’s biggest producer of the metal, rose 3.5% in morning trading, beating the steady overall trend in Paris.

The company said in a statement that the Cornwall project had been approved by the UK government and Industry Minister Kemi Badenoch welcomed the deal to bolster domestic supplies of the important mineral.

Dazza added that the UK project is expected to cost “hundreds of millions of euros” of investment and that it is too early to give precise figures and that talks with authorities on state assistance will follow.

The project was smaller than Imerys’ previous plans to mine lithium in France, which aims to reach a production capacity of around 34,000 tonnes per year with an investment of 1 billion euros, and Dazza said the UK site would have the advantage of being an open pit mine. There is a processing facility nearby.

Imerys said UK production could start around the same time as French production in late 2028, creating synergies between the two projects.

In the UK partnership, Imerys has acquired an 80 per cent stake and will leverage British Lithium’s processing technology and existing pilot for battery-grade lithium, the French group said.

In the search for battery minerals, traditional energy companies, including Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), are also looking for new technologies to boost their lithium supply.

Report by Gus Trompiz; Additional reporting by Clara Denina, London, and Benoit Van Overstraeten, Paris; Edited by Jason Neely, Sonali Paul, Susan Fenton

Goose Trompiz

Thomson Reuters

Covering commodities, primarily agriculture, the Paris-based journalist looks at production and its impact on health, the economy and the environment.

