The quiet war of words between China and the US escalates Radio Free Asia





Chinese-language state media remained silent on Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens’ encounter with a bipartisan visit from the US Congress this week, but the English-language tabloid Global Times described the delegation as representing hostile forces.

State media said that right after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkens’ reparations visit to Beijing, hostile forces and US politicians were trying to damage China-US relations rather than stabilize and manage the tense situation. .

At a regular press conference on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning was unwavering on China’s official response to the trip.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of it, Mao said.

China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between US and Taiwanese authorities. All institutions of the US government, including the executive, legislative and judicial branches, must adhere to diplomatic policies that the United States has recognized and committed to, she said.

Mao added that the United States should not send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces.

No finish line for peace

Blinken told a conference in New York on Wednesday that there is no finish line for US foreign policy toward China outside of peacekeeping, even as Beijing and Moscow seek to build an illiberal world order.

It’s a line China clearly doesn’t buy, saying the US simply wants to avoid a disastrous collision while continuing to inflict what it calls provocations on the People’s Republic of China.

Blinkens’ trip was not to repair damaged China-US relations, but to seek communication to ensure there was no loss of control over bilateral relations, Ni Feng said. director of the Institute of American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. Global Times Wednesday.

It is natural, Ni added, that the United States continues its provocations and even pushes for confrontation and decoupling in some areas.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a meeting with U.S. Representative Mike Rogers and other members of the Congressional delegation, at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan, in this image released June 28, 2023. Credit : Taiwan Presidential Office/Document via Reuters

Speaking to the visiting congressional delegation on Wednesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said, “Deepening security cooperation between Taiwan and the United States is crucial to maintaining Taiwan’s security. and the Indo-Pacific region.

According to a press release from Presidential Office House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, a Republican, said Taiwan and the United States share a long and important friendship based on shared state values. law, democracy and belief in a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Tsai described the visit as an act to protect the national security of the United States and its Democratic allies.

Full economic decoupling

In a similar vein, former US ambassador to the United Nations and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that Washington and its allies should give Taiwan everything it needs to defend itself, telling Beijing that hostilities would mean complete economic decoupling that would massively damage China.

Beijing is an enemy of the United States and the most dangerous adversary we have faced since World War II, Haley said in a speech at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

The communist party’s endgame is clear, Haley asserted. China is preparing its people for war. President Xi has said so openly. We should take him at his word and act accordingly.

China hit back at Haley, saying: Those who attract attention by smearing and shifting blame in the election campaign will end up on the ash heap of history.

Haleys’ chances in a presidential election are considered dim, but observers note his language could tip the scales in the world’s most strategically difficult power debate for the United States.

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, Cross-Strait Policy Association President Stephen Tan told the RFA’s Mandarin Service on Wednesday that the Armed Services Committee delegation was likely addressing the issue of delivery delays. weapons in Taiwan, as well as the start of military aid. in Taiwan under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 passed late last year.

It was lawmakers who helped enact the law, he said, adding that the bipartisan delegation was in Taiwan to help Taiwanese leaders understand the overall progress after the law was passed while addressing Taiwanese concerns. .

Edited by Mike Firn.

