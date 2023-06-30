Harvard and US Universities Respond to Supreme Court Affirmative Action Ruling





The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that affirmative action in higher education is unconstitutional, arguing that the race-conscious admissions policies of Harvard College and the University of North Carolina violate the Constitution.

“Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable goals to justify the use of race, inevitably employ race in negative ways, involve racial stereotypes, and lack meaningful endpoints,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in the statement. majority opinion. “We never allowed admissions programs to operate in this way, and we will not today.”

In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the majority opinion contradicts “the view of equality embodied in the Fourteenth Amendment.”

“The court cements a superficial rule of color blindness as a constitutional principle in an endemic segregationist society where race has always mattered and continues to matter,” Sotomayor said.

In response to the court’s ruling, Harvard said in a statement that it will comply with the new ruling, but will have to figure out how to preserve and uphold its “core values.”

“We write today to reaffirm the fundamental principle that deep and transformative teaching, learning, and research depend on a community made up of people from many backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences,” Harvard leadership said. “This principle is as true and important today as it was yesterday.”

The university has recognized that the diverse backgrounds of its students and faculty are important factors and should not be ignored.

“To prepare leaders for a complex world, Harvard must admit and educate a student body whose members reflect and have lived multiple facets of the human experience,” the statement said. “No part of what makes us who we are could ever be out of place.”

In his own statement, Kevin M. Guskiewicz, chancellor of the University of North Carolina, said the school was disappointed with the decision, but will follow the court’s guidelines.

Guskiewicz was among several college administrators who said the court’s decision could create uncertainty and confusion about admissions procedures in the future.

“I know this decision may raise questions about our future and how we fulfill our mission and live our values,” Guskiewicz said. “But Carolina is built for this, and we are preparing for any outcome.”

Considering race in admissions to public universities is already banned in nine states: California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, Nebraska and Washington – but Thursday’s decision will now also impact universities private of these States.

Michael V. Drake, president of the University of California system, which oversees nine public schools in the state, said in a statement that the decision ends “a valuable practice that has helped higher education institutions to increase diversity and address historic wrongs over the past few years.” decades.”

“Taking race into account was not the definitive solution to inequities in college admissions, but it was a necessary pathway to address systemic shortcomings,” Drake wrote. “Without it, we must work much harder to identify and address the root causes of societal inequalities that hinder student diversity in pursuing and achieving higher education.”

In her response, Carol Folt, president of the University of Southern California, wrote that “we will not back down.”

“This decision will not impact our commitment to creating a welcoming, diverse and inclusive campus for talented people from all walks of life,” Folt said.

Columbia University said it is still working to understand the full implications of the decision.

“Diversity is a positive force in all dimensions of Colombia, and we can and must find a sustainable and meaningful way to preserve it,” university spokesman Ben Chang said in a statement.

Ron Daniels, president of Johns Hopkins University, called the court’s decision “a significant setback in our efforts to build a college community that represents America’s rich diversity.”

“It’s especially distressing given the long history of racial discrimination in our country and the relatively short period in which we’ve successfully recruited significant numbers of outstanding, underrepresented students to Johns Hopkins,” Daniels said.

Rice University officials also called the decision “disappointing.”

“From a campus in the heart of America’s most diverse city, we will continue our efforts to create a class of students that is multi-faceted in terms of race, gender, ideology, ability, geography, and background. special talents,” Rice President Reginald DesRoches and Provost Amy Dittmar said in a joint statement. “Such diversity is essential to solving the most complex and difficult problems already known, and those that we have not yet encountered.”

The University of Pennsylvania said it would fully comply with the ruling, but would continue to admit students with varying backgrounds and experiences.

“In full compliance with the Supreme Court’s decision, we will seek ways to admit individual students who will contribute to the type of exceptional community essential to Penn’s educational mission,” says UPenn President Liz Magill and Provost John L. Jackson, Jr. read.

