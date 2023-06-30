US Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in college admissions





Court curators fuel decision; dissenting liberals Ruling finds Harvard, UNC policies unconstitutional Biden condemns ruling, urges colleges to seek diversity

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, effectively banning the policies of affirmative action have long been used to increase the numbers of Blacks, Hispanics and other underrepresented minorities. students on American campuses.

In a blockbuster ruling that will force many colleges and universities to revise their admissions policies, judges ruled that affirmative action admissions programs that consider an applicant’s race in ways like Harvard and UNC violated the U.S. Constitution’s promise of equal protection under the law.

Propelled by the conservative justices with the dissenting liberals, the court sided with a group called Students for Fair Admissions, founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, in its appeal of lower court rulings upholding the programs used at both prestigious schools to foster a diverse student body. The vote tally was 6-3 against UNC and 6-2 against Harvard.

In landmark decisions last year with far-reaching societal implications also led by conservative justices, the court overturned Roe v. Wade of 1973 which legalized abortion nationwide and expanded gun rights.

Speaking at the White House, Democratic President Joe Biden said he strongly disagrees with Thursday’s decision, drafted by Chief Justice John Roberts, and urged colleges not to abandon their commitment to the diversity of students. Asked by a reporter if it’s “a rogue court,” Biden replied, “It’s not a normal court.”

Roberts wrote that a student “must be treated according to their experiences as an individual and not according to their race. Many universities have for too long done the exact opposite. And in doing so, they have wrongly concluded , that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not the challenges overcome, the skills acquired or the lessons learned, but the color of their skin.Our constitutional history does not condone this choice.

According to Harvard, about 40% of American colleges and universities consider race in some way. Blum’s group in the 2014 lawsuits accused UNC of discriminating against white and Asian American applicants and Harvard of bias against Asian American applicants.

Harvard and UNC had said they used race as a single factor in a slew of individualized assessments for admission without quotas — permitted by previous Supreme Court precedents — and that limiting its consideration would result in a significant decline in enrollment of students from underrepresented groups.

“Harvard’s and UNC’s admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause,” Roberts wrote, referring to the constitutional provision.

Universities, Roberts added, can always consider a student’s personal essays on “how race has affected their life, whether through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.” But, Roberts said, “universities cannot simply establish by candidacy essays or other means the regime that we hold illegal today.”

Affirmative action had withstood Supreme Court scrutiny for decades, most recently in a 2016 ruling involving a white student, backed by Blum, who sued the University of Texas after being rejected for admission .

The Supreme Court has moved to the right since 2016 and now includes three justices who dissented in the case and three appointees from former Republican President Donald Trump, who is running again in 2024. Trump praised Thursday Thursday’s decision as “a great day for America.”

Many colleges, businesses, and military leaders have long supported affirmative action on campus, not only to address racial inequality and exclusion in American life, but to ensure a talent pool that will can bring a range of perspectives to the workplace and the U.S. Armed Forces.

Thursday’s ruling appeared to exempt military service academies from its sweep, with Roberts pointing to “the potentially distinct interests that military academies may present” and noting that the litigation did not address “the appropriateness of admissions systems based on race in this context”.

Biden, seeking re-election in 2024, recommended that colleges consider a range of factors when admitting students, including their economic backgrounds or challenges they faced, including racial discrimination.

“Discrimination still exists in America. Today’s ruling doesn’t change that,” Biden said.

Students attend the 367th launch drills at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

“I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse. Our nation is stronger…because we harness the full range of talent in this nation,” Biden added.

‘LET THEY EAT CAKE’

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to serve on the court, wrote in a dissent: “With the recklessness to let them eat cake, today the majority (of the court) is pulling the cord and announcing “colorblindness for all” by legal decree. But considering race irrelevant in law doesn’t make it so important in life.”

Jackson did not participate in the Harvard case due to his past affiliation with the university.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Hispanic jurist, wrote that the decision overturns the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and further entrenches racial inequality in education.

“Today, this court stands in the way and undoes decades of previous and important progress,” Sotomayor wrote.

Sotomayor added that “the court cements a superficial rule of color blindness as a constitutional principle in an endemic segregationist society where race has always mattered and continues to matter.”

Blum’s group alleged that UNC, a public university,’s adoption of an admissions policy that was not racially neutral violated the Constitution’s equal protection provision. He claimed Harvard, a private university, violated Title VI of a landmark federal law called the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in funded programs or activities. by the federal government.

Harvard leaders said in a statement they would “determine how to preserve, consistent with the court’s new precedent, our core values.” University of North Carolina system president Peter Hans has pledged to “follow the law.”

AMERICAN HISTORY

The United States is a nation that has long struggled with issues of race, dating back to its history of black slavery that only ended after a civil war, the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s and , in recent years, the racial justice protests that followed the killings of black people by police.

In a US poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos in May, 49% of respondents agreed that “because of racial discrimination, programs such as affirmative action are needed to help create equality”, while 32% disagreed and 19% were unsure.

Thursday’s decision did not explicitly say that it overturned historic precedent upholding affirmative action.

But conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion, wrote that the previous Grutter v. Bollinger court ruling that colleges could consider race as an admissions factor because of the compelling interest in creating a diverse student body “is, for all intents and purposes, cancelled.”

People on both sides of the issue protested outside the court after the ruling. Various Republican presidential candidates and lawmakers hailed the decision for embracing “merit-based” admissions. Democratic lawmakers have called it a roadblock in the pursuit of racial justice.

Blum celebrated the decision, saying it “marks the beginning of the restoration of the color-blind legal covenant that binds our multi-racial, multi-ethnic nation together.”

“Polarizing, stigmatizing, and unfair case law that allowed colleges and universities to use a student’s race and ethnicity as a factor in admitting or rejecting them has been struck down. These discriminatory admissions practices have undermined the integrity of our nation’s civil rights laws,” Blum said.

Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and John Kruzel in Washington; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu, Rami Ayyub, Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham

