The US economy refuses to collapse

What you need to know today

Bigger in reality The US economy grew 2% annualized from January to March, according to the Commerce Department’s third and latest estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product. This is a big jump from the initial estimate of 1.3% and higher than the Dow Jones consensus of 1.4%, consumer spending and exports were stronger than previously thought .

Boosted by banksU.S. Stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by gains in the banking sector as investors celebrated the positive results of the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test for banks. European markets closed on a mixed note. H&M jumped 18% after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter profits. Furthermore, Spanish inflation in June fell to 1.9% year-on-year.

Krone in a wedge The Swedish currency fell to a record low of 0.0846 kroner to the euro after the country’s central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%. Higher interest rates usually cause a currency to appreciate as it would yield more returns, so the decline implies traders are concerned about the state of the Swedish economy.

Successful spaceflight, but shared failureVirgin Galactic successfully completed its first commercial spaceflight yesterday. Named Galactic 01, the flight took off from New Mexico and carried three paying passengers, all members of the Italian Air Force. Despite the mission going well, shares of Virgin Galactic fell more than 10% yesterday and another 0.7% in extended formation.

[PRO] IPOs Come Back to Life The IPO market is reviving. Three major IPOs Savers Value Village, Kodiak Gas Services and Fidelis Insurance listed on Wednesday and began trading yesterday. CNBC Pro’s Bob Pisani breaks down their performance, picks a winner, and explains what it means for the general IPO market.

The bottom line

Don’t fight the Fed, the saying goes in the markets. Traders may want to add a new maxim: don’t bet against the US economy.

Despite endless warnings of an inevitable recession, the US economy grew by a defiant 2% in the first quarter of this year. It was lifted by a rebound in exports, which rose 7.8% after falling 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

More importantly, consumer spending jumped 4.2%, the fastest quarterly pace since the second quarter of 2021, when households were still full of cash thanks to stimulus checks. I have previously argued that the US economy could simply avoid a recession through consumer strength and it seems this latest data point supports that theory.

There are other signs that the economy still refuses to falter. Initial jobless claims for the week ended June 24 fell to 239,000, according to a Labor Department report. The figure is 26,000 down from the previous week and well below economists’ estimates, implying an unexpected improvement in the labor market.

Meanwhile, stock markets rose after a record day for major banks. The S&P 500 advanced 0.45%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8%, but the Nasdaq Composite closed flat. All three indices are on track to end the first half of the year with incredible numbers. So far, the S&P has gained 14.5%, the Dow Jones up 2.9% and the Nasdaq has jumped nearly 30% and is heading for its best first half since 1983.

Can the markets maintain this incredible momentum? The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which will be released later today, will provide some clues. It’s the inflation gauge that the Fed is watching closely, so if the PCE surprises with a warmer-than-expected reading, back-to-back rate hikes could be on the way.

Nonetheless, given the resilience of the markets and the economy in the face of 10 straight rises, they might just continue to surprise us as we head into the second half of 2023.

