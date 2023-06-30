Centrica strengthens UK energy security by doubling rough storage capacity.





Following additional engineering work and investment, Centrica announced it has increased the gas storage capacity at Rough, the UK’s largest gas storage facility.

The facility, located 18 miles off the East Yorkshire coast, shut down gas storage in 2017 but reopened for gas storage in October 2022. Rough currently provides half of all gas storage in the UK.

When Rough reopened for gas storage, it was able to store about 30 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas for British households and businesses. Further investment in the facility means Rough will now be able to store up to 54 bcf of gas, improving the UK’s energy resiliency for the coming winter, providing the equivalent of heating 2.4 million homes during the winter months.

The UK has multiple gas sources and three LNG import terminals with connections to Norway and other European countries. However, gas storage is still the lowest in Europe, with an average of 12 days or 7.5 days in peak winter, compared to 89 days in Germany, 103 days in France and 123 days in the Netherlands.

“Rough can help our energy system by storing natural gas when there is a surplus and producing this gas when the country needs it during cold spells and peak demand.”

Centrica Group CEO Chris O’Shea

Rough balances the UK gas market, injecting gas into facilities when there is excess supply, feeding that gas back into the UK gas network when customers need it most, and lowering prices at peak demand to help consumers It will help lower the price. . The extra capacity means Rough can store up to six days of average UK gas usage.

Centricas’ long-term goal is to turn a rough gas field into the world’s largest long-term, low-carbon energy storage facility capable of storing both natural gas and hydrogen.

Centrica Group CEO Chris OShea says the resilience of the UK’s energy system needs to be substantially improved. We are pleased to do our part by further expanding the UK’s gas storage capacity. Luff is not a panacea for energy security, but it plays an important role in increasing winter capacity and supply reliability. Natural gas can help our energy system by storing it when there is a surplus and producing this gas when the country needs it during cold spells and peak demand.

We will strengthen UK energy security by repurposing Rough Field as the world’s largest methane and hydrogen storage facility, deliver a net zero electricity system by 2035, create 5,000 skilled jobs and build UK’s industrial cluster by 2040 We are prepared to invest $2 billion to decarbonize. However, this requires the right regulatory support framework. This world-class North Sea asset has the potential to help the UK economy return to being a net exporter of energy once again.

