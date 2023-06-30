China’s surveillance balloon did not collect information about the United States, Pentagon says





The Chinese surveillance balloon that crossed the United States earlier this year before being shot down did not gather intelligence while flying over the country, the Pentagon said Thursday.

According to Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Pat Ryder.

We believe that (the balloon) did not recover while it was transiting the United States or flying over the United States, and certainly the efforts we made contributed to that, Ryder told reporters during a briefing.

The balloon was shot down by a US fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, after being tracked across the continental United States on a trajectory that took it over sites sensitive soldiers.

Video shows moment US missile hits suspected Chinese spy balloon

The incident inflamed already strained relations between Washington and Beijing, significantly setting back US efforts at the time to restore shackled communications with China.

The US eventually linked the balloon to a massive surveillance program run by the Chinese military, and US President Joe Biden has since alleged the device was carrying two train cars full of spy gear.

China has repeatedly claimed that the aircraft was a civilian research airship that was blown away by accident and after its detection issued a rare statement of regret over the incident, prompting the postponement of a US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing. . This trip took place last week, more than four months later.

Asked about the Pentagons’ statement during a Friday briefing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said the so-called spy balloon was a complete libel against China.

At the time of the incident, Washington had reported that the balloon posed no significant threat to intelligence gathering.

In early February, a senior defense official said the device had limited intelligence-gathering value, but steps were being taken to protect against such gathering.

The recovered parts of the downed balloon have since been thoroughly investigated for their capabilities, including their ability to transmit the collected information back to China in real time.

A CNN reporter asks a Chinese official about a suspected spy balloon. View trade

On Thursday, Ryder did not go into detail about recent reports that the high-altitude Chinese balloon was using American surveillance technology, but said such a situation would not be surprising.

We are aware in previous cases, for example, things like drones and other capabilities where off-the-shelf US commercial components have been used, Ryder said.

The ball continues to stoke tensions between Washington and Beijing, even as the United States said last month that the two sides were seeking to move past the communication hiatus that followed the unfortunate incident.

Biden angered Beijing last week when he told guests at a political fundraiser that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was very upset after the United States knocked the ball down because he didn’t know. not that he was there, then compared Xi to dictators who get embarrassed when they don’t know what’s going on. pass.

China slammed the remarks, which followed Blinkens’ visit, as an overt political provocation and repeated its denial that the balloon was intended to spy on the United States.

