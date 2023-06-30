UK house prices rise unexpectedly in June, but annual rates fall | housing market





UK house prices rose slightly in June, beating expectations, but annual prices fell at the fastest rate since 2009 as soaring mortgage costs hit the market, according to the Nationwide Building Society.

The stunning 0.1% monthly gain reversed May’s 0.1% decline and confounded economists’ forecasts of a 0.3% decline. That slightly raised the median house price in the UK to 262,239.

Inflation in June was 3.5% lower than a year ago, the sharpest decline since 2009, but it was a smaller annual decline than the 4% drop economists had predicted.

Two-year fixed-rate mortgage rates continued to rise above 6% after the Bank of England stubbornly raised rates by half a point in June to curb high inflation. According to Moneyfacts, the average two-year fixed trade rose again on Friday to 6.39% from 6.37% the previous day. The average five-year fixed rate rose from 5.94% to 5.96%.

According to Zoopla, high interest rates are putting pressure on potential homeowners’ ability to buy properties and are beginning to force some sellers to accept lower offers.

A line graph showing average house prices in the UK over the past 25 years.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said sharp increases in borrowing costs would be a significant drag on housing market activity in the near term. Long-term borrowing costs have risen at a similar level to the results of last year’s mini-budget, but have not yet had the same negative impact on sentiment.

Gardner noted that mortgage payments, a fraction of a take-home pay, have far exceeded historical averages, and it’s increasingly difficult for potential buyers to save even as the cost-of-living crisis continues to wreak havoc on household finances.

He said sharp rises in rents and more generally high inflation rates continue to make it difficult for many prospective buyers to save for a deposit, despite higher interest rates available to savers. Nonetheless, a relatively soft landing is still possible if the broader economy performs as we (and most other forecasters) expect.

Signs of an increasingly shaky housing market in the near term were highlighted by the latest HM Revenue and Tariff figures, which saw home sales drop 27% year over year in May.

According to an HMRC report released on Friday, 80,020 completed deals in May were down 3% from April. The report said the decline was partly due to an additional holiday last month, but also pointed to a decline in overall market conditions in recent months.

Jeremy Leaf, North London Real Estate Agent and former Housing Chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, said: “Transactions always more accurately reflect market health than real estate prices. Mortgage upheaval and inflation fears have led to fewer buyers and lengthy negotiations, which are reducing deals.

According to Nationwides data, annual house prices fell in all regions except Northern Ireland, with an increase of 0.7%. The worst-performing region in June was East Anglia, where house prices fell 7.4 per cent year-over-year.

Gareth Lewis, Managing Director of real estate lender MT Finance, said: It sits there for a reasonable period of time while buyers get a row of ducks from a mortgage perspective before it’s not on the market for a long time. More people are wondering if they are buying at the top of the market. It’s easy to turn around and ask if you should do it now.

