Exclusive – US and Dutch set to hit Chinese chipmakers with a punch





By Karen Freifeld

(Reuters) – The United States and the Netherlands are expected to give Chinese chipmakers a boost this summer by further restricting sales of chipmaking equipment, as part of the countries’ ongoing efforts to prevent the their technology is used to reinforce the Chinese army. .

While the Dutch plan to limit some equipment from national champion ASML and other companies, the US should go further and use its long reach to withhold even more Dutch equipment from specific Chinese factories.

The Dutch government and ASML declined to comment, as did the US Department of Commerce, which oversees export controls.

In October, the United States imposed export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China by American companies like Lam Research and Applied Materials for national security reasons, and lobbied on other countries with key suppliers to adopt similar restrictions.

Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu in Washington denounced the move and said the United States “deliberately blocked and hindered Chinese companies and forcibly relocated industries and pushed for decoupling,” and said China will “closely follow developments and firmly safeguard our own interests.”

Japan, home to chip-equipment makers Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd, has since passed rules to restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment that will go into effect July 23.

The Dutch government plans to announce new regulations on Friday with a licensing requirement for the top tier of ASML’s second-best product line, deep ultraviolet (DUV) semiconductor equipment. ASML’s most sophisticated machines – the extreme “EUV” ultraviolent lithography machines – are already limited and have never been shipped to China.

ASML said in March that it expects Dutch regulations to affect its TWINSCAN NXT:2000i and more sophisticated models.

But the company’s older DUV models, like the one called TWINSCAN NXT:1980Di, could also be kept by the United States at about six Chinese facilities. The facilities are expected to be identified in a new US rule that will allow the US to restrict foreign equipment with even a small percentage of US parts on those sites, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person was not authorized to speak publicly.

The story continues

The new Dutch regulations will not take effect immediately, sources said, with one person expecting the effective date to be September, two months after it was published.

The planned US rule, which sources say could be released in late July, will require licenses to export equipment to half a dozen Chinese facilities, including a factory operated by SMIC, China’s largest chipmaker, said the person familiar with the US plans. Licenses to ship the equipment to those facilities will likely be denied, the person said.

The US rule is expected to apply to ASML, the world’s largest manufacturer of chip equipment and the largest company in the Netherlands, because its systems contain US parts and components.

It is not uncommon for the United States to modify its proposals before approving the regulations, so the timing and restrictions could change. The outlined plan reflects thinking at the end of June.

The United States is also expected to release further updates to its October rules in July, sources say.

ASML is Europe’s largest chip equipment company due to its dominance in lithography, one of the central steps in the computer chip manufacturing process.

Other companies likely to be affected by the new Dutch rules include atomic layer repository company ASM International. A spokesman for the Almere-based company declined to comment ahead of Friday’s announcement.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Anna Driver and Stephen Coates)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-us-dutch-set-hit-210057951.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos