Italian police photographed man with name engraved on Colosseum in UK | tourism news





Italian officials have promised to find and punish tourists who carved Ivan + Hayley 23 on the walls of Rome’s Colosseum.

Italian police said they believe the man who carved his name and the name of his girlfriend in the ancient Roman Colosseum in Rome are tourists living in Britain.

Italy’s Carabinieri said in a press statement Thursday that the identification was made through photo comparisons.

The statement did not reveal the suspect’s name or whereabouts. When contacted by phone, police said they could not provide further information.

Italian officials say they will find and punish tourists who carved Ivan + Hayley 23 on the walls of Rome’s Colosseum, a crime that has fetched hefty fines in the past.

The vandalism was filmed by American tourist Ryan Lutz, who posted the video on social media after Coliseum guards said he was not interested in their footage.

On June 23, 2023, in this photo obtained from social media, a tourist holding a key is carving on the walls of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. [File: Ryan Lutz/via Reuters]

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said on Tuesday that it is “extremely disgraceful and a sign of a lack of culture” for tourists to deface the historical heritage of one of the world’s most famous places.

Sangiuliano hoped that the culprit would be found and punished.

Built in the 1st century, the Colosseum is the world’s largest amphitheater, a Roman landmark and a major tourist attraction, attracting around one million visitors each year.

This is at least the fourth time this year that such graffiti has been reported at the Colosseum, and is punishable by fines of up to $15,000 and five years in prison.

