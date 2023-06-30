‘Extreme threat’: Much of southern US at dangerous ‘wet bulb temperature’





(NEXSTAR) – Readings for a key indicator of heat exposure hazard have reached the highest possible threat level in several southern states, as well as a few Midwestern states.

When it comes to “wet bulb temperature,” nearly all of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas are under “extreme threat.” Wet bulb temperature measures several stressors on the human body in full sun, not shade like the heat index does.

16 states, DC currently on poor air quality alert – here's when things will change

Thursday’s soaring temperatures marked another day of a deadly and oppressive heat wave in the South. A heat dome over Texas that shows no signs of abating has been linked to 13 deaths in the state, including another in Louisiana, according to The Associated Press.

Forecasters said temperatures could soar up to 20 degrees above average in parts of the region as a heat dome that taxed Texas’ power grid spread eastward. Officials have urged people to stay hydrated, shelter in air-conditioned rooms and monitor each other as the humidity combined with high temperatures makes conditions even more dangerous.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee for Thursday and Friday. The heat index, which indicates how hot it feels outside based on temperature and relative humidity, was expected to reach 115 degrees (46 degrees Celsius) in several cities. The heat dome was expected to be centered in the south-central by the weekend.

What is “bulb temperature?” »?

The name comes from the thermometer covered in a damp cloth that is used to take temperature, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The measurement is designed to effectively mimic the way the body tries to cool itself with sweat.

Unlike the heat index, which tells you how the human body would feel in the shade, the wet bulb temperature indicates the expected stress on the human body when in direct sunlight by measuring the effect of temperature , humidity, wind speed and solar radiation. The NWS uses a black globe and a dry bulb to detect solar radiation and temperature data.

When it’s hot, humans sweat to cool down, but if the humidity is also high enough, there comes a time when sweat loses its cooling effect.

According to a 2010 study, the upper limit humans could withstand was 95 F at 100 percent humidity. New research from Penn State University’s Noll lab has found that the critical limit is actually even lower – 88 F at 100% humidity.

The NWS says the tool, which it classifies as , “is most useful for active, acclimatized individuals such as outdoor workers, athletes, and anyone else performing strenuous outdoor activities – and has been used for decades by military agencies, OSHA and marathon organizers.”

The weather service warns that wet bulb readings can vary geographically and cites OSHA’s recommendations for outdoor workers:

Acclimatize workers from the first day of work in the heat and after any prolonged absence Provide shade for outdoor work sites Schedule work for earlier or later in the day Use work/rest schedules Limit heavy work (for example example, carrying heavy loads)

You can find your wet bulb temperature using this NOAA map.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

