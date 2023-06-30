UK house prices fall by double digits as mortgage rates rise again





A number of lenders yesterday announced another increase in mortgage rates offered through brokers, pushing many products above the 6% mark providing even worse news for many homeowners and potential homebuyers.

Halifax and the Nationwide Building Society, part of Lloyds Banking Group, the UK’s largest lender, have raised rates on new transactions. They are one of a number of providers that have moved in recent days.

HSBC and TSB raised rates on Wednesday, less than a week after the Bank of England raised rates.

One day after HSBC raised interest rates by up to 0.55% and TSB by up to 0.35%, it raised its fixed rates available through brokers nationwide by up to 0.35%.

The Bank of England stunned the market last week by raising the benchmark interest rate from 4.5% to 5% in a new attempt to combat high inflation.

Many lenders also raise rental mortgage rates so they can supply renters with higher rents.

“As mortgage rates continue to rise, the real estate market is being pushed over the edge of a cliff, and there is no real help,” said Lewis Shaw, a mortgage broker with Shaw Financial Services.

Consulting firm Oxford Economics said it expects house prices to fall by about 13 per cent from peak to trough.

“The high share of fixed rate transactions and limited growth in unemployment means that recessions are more like slow funks that fall steadily over several years rather than abrupt and rapid declines,” said Andrew. Goodwin, chief British economist at Oxford Economics.

Analysts say house prices will drop by 35%, but is he right?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://propertyindustryeye.com/uk-house-prices-set-for-double-digit-fall-as-mortgage-rates-rise-again/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

