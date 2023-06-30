Rishi Sunak brags oil-funded think tank helped us draft crackdown on climate protests





Rishi Sunak has confirmed that a fossil fuel-funded think tank helped draft his government’s laws targeting climate protests.

Speaking at Policy Exchanges’ summer party on Wednesday, June 28, the prime minister bragged that the work of think tanks helped us draft the government’s crackdown on protests, according to Politico.

OpenDemocracy reported last year that Policy Exchanges’ US wing, American Friends of Policy Exchange, which provides funds to the UK branch, received $30,000 (about $23,700) from oil and gas giant ExxonMobil in 2017.

Two years later, Policy Exchange published a report titled Extremism Rebellion, in reference to the environmental protest group, calling on the police and government to crack down on eco-protests.

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion told DeSmog that this story illustrates the grip private interests have on our democracy.

Ministers have made it clear that the new police powers are designed to stop climate protests. Former Home Secretary Priti Patel cited tactics used by Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain when they advocated for what became the Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

Sunaks’ statement yesterday appears to confirm openDemocracys’ claim that sections of the 2022 law were directly inspired by the Policy Exchanges report.

The Extremism Rebellion report says public protest legislation urgently needs reform to strengthen the ability of police to impose restrictions on planned protests and deal more effectively with mass law-breaking tactics.

This was implemented in the Policing, Crime, Punishment and Courts Act, which came into force in April 2022 and granted police new powers to decide what constitutes disruptive protest and to more severely punish those involved.

In the year to April 2023, more than 2,000 people have been arrested and 138 have spent time in jail for their involvement in the campaigns of Just Stop Oil, the climate protest group.

Among those jailed were two protesters who were each sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison, the longest sentences for peaceful climate protest in British history, according to the group for causing a public nuisance by scaling the Dartford Crossing.

This crackdown on protests was continued by current Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a vocal critic of the UK’s net zero targets, who singled out Just Stop Oil when she advocated for new powers in the Home Act. Order of 2023, which received Royal Assent in May.

The legislation, which has been called draconian by its opponents, allows police to intervene pre-emptively to end protests and creates new offenses for what it describes as guerrilla tactics, all of which have been used during recent weather events.

The law criminalizes protesters who tie themselves (or are equipped) to lock onto other protesters or buildings, threatening them with up to six months in jail, an unlimited fine, or both.

For staging protests that block key infrastructure including “airports, railways, printing presses and oil and gas infrastructure”, protesters are facing up to 12 months in prison , while the construction of tunnels is set at three years.

The law follows a November report from Policy Exchange that said it was imperative that protesters who repeatedly clog highways be quickly arrested, convicted and punished. He further urged magistrates and judges to impose harsh sentences on repeat offenders who deliberately aim to harm the public by breaking criminal law.

Sunak, who worked at Policy Exchange before his election to parliament in 2015, also used the summer party to crack a joke about Labor’s links to Just Stop Oil, including one of the backers, Dale Vince , has donated 1.4 million to the party since 2014. .

Sunaks’ comments echoed the assertion often made by senior Tories that Labor opposition to new oil and gas projects in the North Sea is linked to the Dales donation. Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, has repeatedly attacked Labor over the connection, writing in the Daily Mail that Labor has become the political wing of Just Stop Oil.

In fact, the International Energy Agency has said that new oil and gas projects are not compatible with keeping warming below 1.5°C, an international climate target adopted by the UK government.

Meanwhile, DeSmog revealed in March that the Conservative Party received $3.5 million from fossil fuel interests, big polluters and climate science deniers last year alone.

Policy Exchange and Climate Change

Policy Exchange was co-founded in 2002 by Michael Gove, who has been a firm mainstay since 2010. The think tank continues to retain significant influence in Westminster: Policy Exchange alumni make up more of the special advisers within the government of Rishi Sunaks than any other think tank.

At the 2022 Conservative Party Conference, Jacob Rees-Mogg, then Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: I believe that where Policy Exchange leads, governments have often followed.

Lord Frost, is currently Principal Investigator at the Think Tank. He was also recently appointed director of the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), the UK’s leading climate science denier group. This week, Frost, who also attended the Policy Exchange summer party, gave a speech criticizing the Sunaks government for offering voters more than net zero.

Since 2016, Policy Exchange has organized events at the Conservative Party Conference sponsored by energy companies and trade groups, including: wood-burning bioenergy company Drax, gas and electricity supplier E.on, the parent of British Gas Centrica, the gas and electricity industry body. Energy Networks Association, gas company Cadent Gas, trade association Hydrogen UK and Sizewell C nuclear power station.

According to VICE News, while the think tank does not advertise the cost of sponsored meetings at party conferences, other similar organizations charge upwards of $12,000 to hold an event, which lasts around 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Policy Exchange’s board is Alexander Downer, who served as Australia’s foreign minister from 1996 to 2007. Climate leadership would be a costly sign of virtue.

Downer was appointed UK High Commissioner in 2014 by Tony Abbott, who also recently joined the GWPF board.

Policy Exchange and 10 Downing Street were approached for comment.

