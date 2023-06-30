Eurozone inflation fell to 5.5% in stark contrast to the UK | eurozone





The Eurozone’s annual inflation rate fell more than expected to 5.5% in June amid sharp declines in energy costs, showing an increasingly stark gap with UK’s stubbornly high price rises.

According to Eurostat, consumer prices across the eurozone rose 5.5% in the year to June from an annual rate of 6.1% in May, below expectations of 5.6%.

The EU Statistical Office said energy was the biggest contributor to the decline in headline rates after average prices fell 5.6 per cent through June this year, compared to an annual decline of 1.8 per cent in May.

Food, alcohol and tobacco inflation slowed from 12.5% ​​in May but remained in double digits at 11.7% as households continued to be pressured by rising weekly store costs.

The Eurostat figures contrast with the UK’s annual inflation rate, which rose to 8.7% in May, the highest level in the G7, amid growing fears that the Bank of England could raise interest rates above 6% in an attempt to bring inflation back down. 2% target.

Separate figures released on Friday showed that the UK economy grew at the slowest pace of any G7 country in the first quarter of this year, excluding Germany, which was in recession.

Neil Shah, director of research at investment research firm Edison Group, said Brexit was partly to blame for the increasingly stark divide between the UK and the eurozone.

A toxic combination of the UK’s energy price crisis and entrenched labor shortages has made Britain’s inflation much more stubborn than other G7 economies. Brexit is partly to blame for reshaping the labor market and forcing employers to raise wages to attract talent.

The British economy, which relies heavily on services rather than manufacturing, is different from the slightly more balanced economies of European countries such as Germany. Progress is slow, but the EU’s key inflation figures are heading in the right direction. Can we say the same for UK inflation in July?

Economists say much of the gap between the UK and the EU is due to the UK government’s energy price guarantee (EPG). July. In the eurozone, there has been no similar cap that locks in prices over long periods of time. In other words, the inflation rate in the Eurozone better reflects the recent decline in global wholesale gas and electricity prices.

After the EPG expires this Saturday, energy prices will be subject to a new lower price cap set by UK regulator Ofgem, which equates to a typical annual rate of $2,074. But forecasters said gas and electricity costs will only drop slightly and remain at historically high levels through the end of the winter.

James Smith, an economist at Dutch bank ING, said energy prices, measured by Britain’s inflation rate, are expected to fall by nearly 20 per cent in July. There is a cliff edge. Some countries are doing other things, he said.

In general, there was a much faster feed-through due to higher gas and electricity prices. They’ve seen it for consumers earlier, but they’re also seeing a decline thereafter. Difference at the end of summer [with the eurozone] It will be a little less.

Analysts said Britain is facing greater inflationary pressures from labor shortages as businesses across the country raise wages to fill near-record job vacancies.

The UK remains an outlier in raising employment levels amid record levels of long-term illness among working-age adults following the Covid-19 pandemic. Post-Brexit migration regulations have been highlighted by employers as one of the reasons for the difficulty in recruiting staff.

That’s the key difference, Smith said. There you will see the longer lasting increase in inactivity and more severe worker shortages peculiar to Britain as part of the story.

