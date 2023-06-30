Robert Malley, US envoy to Iran, on leave amid security clearance review





Robert Malley, the Biden administration’s special envoy to Iran, was placed on unpaid leave on Thursday for what he said was a review of his security clearance.

I have been informed that my security clearance is being reviewed, Malley said in a statement. I have not received any further information, but I hope the investigation will be resolved favorably and quickly. In the meantime, I’m on vacation.

Malleys’ security clearance has been suspended due to an investigation into his handling of classified information, according to an official familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic. Asked if the authorization was also suspended on Thursday or if it happened before the change to unpaid leave, the manager declined to comment.

Another official said Malley had no idea what the investigation was about.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said only that Rob Malley was on leave and that Abram Paley was acting as the acting special envoy for Iran and directing the department’s work in this area.

CNN first reported that the suspension of security clearances was related to Malley’s handling of classified information.

Malley’s at least temporary removal from the sensitive Iran post comes as the administration has engaged in indirect bilateral talks with Tehran over its nuclear program and other issues. Started several months ago, the talks Oman brokered are an attempt to draw clear red lines and reverse what has been a steady escalation of tensions as Iran has increased its level of enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade levels and launched proxy attacks against US forces in Syria.

US and Iran in indirect talks on nuclear program and prisoners

Malley maintained a direct channel of communication with Iran through its ambassador to the United Nations, although the talks in Oman were led on the American side by Brett McGurk, the Middle East coordinator at the National Security Council. .

The administration also maintains an ongoing dialogue with Tehran, through the Swiss government, about three US citizens it considers unjustly detained there for espionage.

Malley was a special assistant to President Barack Obama and Middle East coordinator for the NSC, and served as a US negotiator in the talks that led to the 2015 nuclear deal under which US sanctions on Iran were lifted. eased in exchange for Tehran’s acceptance of restrictions and international monitoring of its nuclear program. The deal fell apart when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States’ participation in the deal in 2018. Trump reimposed the sanctions and Iran quickly began to increase the purity of the uranium it enriched well beyond the limits of the agreement.

President Biden vowed during his campaign to return to the deal and quickly named Malley his special envoy for indirect negotiations via Britain, France and Germany, which were also signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal , with Russia and China. Those talks broke down last fall, however, when Iran rejected an offer from the United States and its allies. After months during which Iran has continued to increase its enrichment, new bilateral, but still indirect, discussions have been initiated. No substantial progress has yet been reported.

Malley also worked as President Bill Clinton’s senior adviser on Middle East policy and other issues.

