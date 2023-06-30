UK Gas Owner Centrica Increases Capacity at UK’s Largest Gas Storage Facility to Enhance Winter Power Security | business news





Energy giant Centrica has increased capacity at Britain’s largest gas storage facility to make it more resilient for the coming winter.

The rough site, located 18 miles off the East Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, was desecrated in 2017 but reopened last year, allowing it to store about 30 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas.

British Gas’ parent company now says it has increased that to 54 billion bcf.

Modern cost of living – Energy costs will drop hundreds of times.

The facility now provides half of the UK’s total gas storage.

It will have enough gas to heat 2.4 million homes during the winter, the company said.

Centrica Group CEO Chris O’Shea said: “The resilience of the UK’s energy system needs to be significantly improved.

“We are delighted to do our part by further expanding the UK’s gas storage capacity.

“Rough is not a panacea for energy security, but it plays an important role in increasing winter capacity and supply reliability.

“Rough can help our energy system by storing natural gas when there is a surplus and producing this gas when the country needs it during cold spells and peak demand.”

READ MORE: British Gas Profits Will Be ‘Significantly Higher’ In H1 2020 What Is A Demand Flexibility Service?

The move comes as household energy prices are set to fall from Saturday due to Ofgem’s reduction in energy price caps following lower wholesale gas prices.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:54 Energy Price Cap Lowering Explained

Earlier this week, National Grid confirmed that there will be no coal-fired power as a backup to keep the lights on this winter.

Five emergency units were needed last year as energy markets reeled from the effects of the Russian war in Ukraine.

They have been warmed up several times and used in March when a cold wave hit the wind farms.

However, as a result of government efforts to combat climate change, it may not be available in the future.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

Maintaining the 2:30 Blackout Scheme

The National Grid Electricity Systems Operator (ESO) has already stated that it is “prudent to retain” its Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), which was introduced in 2022.

First activated in January after a series of tests and false alarms, the initiative sees volunteer households getting paid to turn off major appliances during times of peak demand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/british-gas-owner-centrica-hikes-capacity-at-uks-largest-gas-storage-facility-to-bolster-winter-power-security-12912186 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos