‘It Ends With Us’ Fixed Character Aging Problem, Says Colleen Hoover





Colleen Hoover opens with inspiration from her best-selling 2016 romance novel It Ends With Us, and it’s a lot more personal than readers might have imagined.

For the past few weeks, the annual Book Bonanza Hoovers Texas fundraising book festival, where readers can meet and greet their favorite authors, the reigning queen of BookTok sat down with today’s Jenna Bush Hager and revealed some of the backstory. She also touched on the slight rewrite of the film adaptations that had fans looking sideways at the casting of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The story, loosely based on the life of Hoovers’ mother, follows Lily, a recent college graduate who grew up with an abusive father.

She moves to town and falls in love with an abusive neurosurgeon, Ryle, and finds herself repeating the toxic patterns of romance she witnessed as a child.

His first love, Atlas played by Brandon Sklenar resurfaces, shaking things up. But ultimately, Lily must decide the course of her life.

My mom and dad divorced when I was 2 and one of my earliest memories was him throwing a TV at her, Hoover told Hager during their interview. She managed to get out of that relationship. And then from there, I just remember growing up with a mother who was so strong and independent.

Hoover said readers seemed to connect with It Ends With Us, and she found it heartening that her mother’s story gave other women the strength to leave dangerous situations.

Hoover was over the moon casting Lively as Lily and Baldoni as Ryle, but fans seemed taken aback when they caught wind as the two actors are about a decade older than their newer counterparts. But Hoover said she originally wrote the characters too young, and the cast of Lively and Baldoni left her to pick up the slack.

As writers, we make mistakes, she told Hager. The aging of the characters was my fault.

When she was hired to write It Quits With Us, the novelist said the new adult genre centered on college-aged characters was particularly popular, but her math was wrong when she wrote characters with established professions. There are no 28-year-old neurosurgeons, you [have to] go to school for 15 years! she says.

And so to make corrections to what I missed in the book, we aged the characters a bit.

The film adaptation also stars Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj. Baldoni is directing and Lively will serve as co-executive producer alongside Hoover, Baldoni, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Christy Hall wrote the screenplay based on the Hoovers bestseller. A release date has not been announced.

Hoover became a hit sensation in 2012 when she self-published the book Slammed through Amazon’s self-publishing program so her grandmother could read one of her stories. Through word of mouth, Slammed became an unlikely hit and landed on the New York Times bestseller list. At the time, Hoover says she was poor and lived in a simple trailer.

We didn’t have a front doorknob but we lived a good life, she told Hager. We just had a little trouble financially.

The Hoovers books are on bestseller lists, but It Ends With Us is his biggest hit, with over a billion tags on TikTok, over a million reviews on Goodreads, and the upcoming film adaptation.

