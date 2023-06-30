British minister’s bitter resignation underscores split in Sunak Party





[1/2]British Secretary of State Zac Goldsmith arrives on Downing Street in London, England, on February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Goldsmith says Sunak doesn’t care about the environmentSunak: Goldsmith has been asked to apologize after criticism.

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) – UK International Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith said on Friday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was “not interested” in environmental issues, a move highlighting deep divisions in the ruling Conservative Party. showed

With elections expected next year and the Conservatives trailing in the polls, the party has split between those loyal to Sunac and those like Goldsmith who feel former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been unfairly left out.

Goldsmith said on Friday that the UK has lost its global leadership role on climate issues. He rejected Sunak’s attempts to frame his resignation in response to being asked to apologize for criticism of the congressional committee’s investigation into Johnson.

Goldsmith said he was happy to apologize for his criticism of the Privileges Committee.

“The problem isn’t that the government is hostile to the environment, it’s that you, the Prime Minister, simply don’t care, energy, climate and the environment.

Sunak replied to Goldsmith with a letter that began:

“I have been asked to apologize for your comments about the Privilege Council, as I felt they were incompatible with your position as Royal Secretary. You have decided to go a different route.”

Some of Johnson’s allies have become increasingly critical of the government since he resigned from parliament earlier this month in protest of reports that he had intentionally misled lawmakers about the lockdown party.

Goldsmith was rebuked on Thursday by a congressional committee that criticized the actions of a Johnson loyalist group seeking to intimidate a panel that criticized his actions during the lockdown.

A global climate leader?

In her resignation letter, Goldsmith said Britain had “conspicuously withdrawn from the world stage and withdrew its leadership on climate and nature”.

This echoes a report released earlier this week by the government’s climate advisor who said the UK had lost its position as a global leader on climate action and had not done enough to meet its mid-century net-zero target.

The Climate Change Commission report also highlighted recent decisions to commission new coal mines and support new oil and gas production in the UK.

Sunak responded to Goldsmith by saying: “We can be proud of the UK’s record as a world leader on net zero. We are far exceeding other countries and providing tangible progress.”

During Sunak’s tenure as finance minister, the UK won international acclaim for brokering a global climate agreement at the 2021 COP26 summit in Glasgow. However, shortly after becoming prime minister, Sunak said he would not attend the 2022 COP summit, and changed his mind when faced with criticism.

Nevertheless, Sunak formed a new government department responsible for the UK’s net zero initiative and stressed the importance of growing green industries for the future of the UK economy.

On Friday, shortly after Goldsmith resigned, the government announced a new multimillion-pound fund to create and restore wildlife-rich habitats.

reports by William James and Farouq Suleiman; Edited by Mark Heinrich, Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

William James

Thomson Reuters

William leads the UK Breaking News team, ensuring Reuters is the first to report on major developments in politics, economics and general news. He previously spent nearly a decade as a British political correspondent at Westminster, before covering financial markets during the Eurozone debt crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-environment-minister-quits-with-stinging-criticism-pm-sunak-2023-06-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos