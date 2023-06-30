The United States Supreme Court deals a blow to LGBTQ+ rights with a decision in Colorado | United States Supreme Court





The United States Supreme Court dealt a blow to LGBTQ+ rights on Friday when it ruled that a Colorado civil rights law that requires businesses and organizations to treat same-sex couples equally violates the right to freedom of speech.

The decision, drafted by Donald Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch and taken by a six-to-three vote of the conservative supermajority, could open the door for companies to refuse to serve certain couples because of their sexuality, but could also have the same effect on desire for service based on a customer’s race or religion, gender or disability.

The case was brought by Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, a web design company. Smith said she wanted to start offering marriage websites, but didn’t want to create marriage websites for gay couples because of her religious beliefs.

Smith argued that his websites should be classified as art and therefore protected by his constitutional right to free speech under the First Amendment.

The state of Colorado said it would violate Colorado’s anti-discrimination law, which says businesses cannot deny services to customers because of their sexual orientation, race or disability.

In his majority opinion, Gorsuch said the First Amendment prohibits Colorado from forcing a website designer to create expressive designs that contain messages the designer disagrees with. Backed by the five other right-wing justices who now control the court, he said the constitution protected individuals’ right to free speech whether the government considers his speech sensible and well-intentioned or profoundly wrong.

The decision provoked excoriating dissent from the three liberal justices. Written by Sonia Sotomayor and joined by Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, the dissent noted that the ruling was the first time in Supreme Court history that a business open to the public was granted the constitutional right to refuse service. people from a protected group. .

Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people, Sotomayor lamented. The symbolic effect, she said, was to mark gays and lesbians for second-class status. In this way, the decision itself inflicts a kind of stigmatizing harm. The court’s opinion is, quite literally, an opinion that reads: Some services may be denied to same-sex couples.

Sotomayor called the decision a license to discriminate and said it was deeply flawed. Our constitution contains no right to refuse to serve a disadvantaged group.

She went on to warn that the decision would have ramifications far beyond the LGBTQ community. The decision threatens to balkanize the market and allow the exclusion of other groups from many services, she gave the hypothetical example of marriage sites banned for interracial couples or birth announcements denied for the child of a disabled couple.

The controversial decision provoked an immediate firestorm of highly polarized responses from politicians and advocacy groups.

Joe Biden released a statement saying: No one in America should be discriminated against simply because of who they are or who they love. The Supreme Court’s disappointing decision undermines this fundamental truth, and painfully, it comes during Pride Month.

The US president added that he was deeply concerned that the decision would lead to more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans. [and] more broadly weakens laws that protect people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith and women.

He pledged to work with states across the country to fight attempts to roll back civil rights protections.

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, said conservative justices took a dangerous step backwards by giving some businesses the right to discriminate.

Maura Healey, Massachusetts’ first LGBTQ governor, said the decision illustrated the courts’ callous disregard for the well-being of the very communities that need protection.

On the other side of the divide, former Donald Trump vice president Mike Pence saw an opportunity in deciding his current bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, competing with Trump. He bragged about having played a role in the appointment of three of the judges who secured today’s decision.

Under the Trump administration, three seats on the court were held by ultra-conservatives Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Friday’s ruling dealt with an issue left unresolved in a similar recent case, when the court ruled that a Colorado baker did not have to bake a cake for a gay couple’s wedding. The baker cited his religion and also argued that his cakes were art and therefore freedom of expression.

He won because the court said he did not receive fair treatment from the state’s civil rights commission, but he avoided ruling on the fundamental principle underlying the dispute. on top of the cake, the New York Times noted last year, on whether companies that do business with the public are allowed to violate anti-discrimination laws because of their owners’ religious beliefs.

A legal expert told Colorado Public Radio last year that the Smiths case should never have gone to the Supreme Court because there is no ongoing litigation.

This company does not offer wedding services, has never designed a website for a wedding, and therefore does not face a real situation where a same-sex couple has requested a wedding website, Elizabeth Sepper, professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law who co-wrote an amicus brief on behalf of the State of Colorado on the case.

On the eve of the court’s decision, questions have also been raised about the veracity of key evidence in the case. Smith had claimed she was approached by a gay man named Stewart soliciting her services for a wedding website, but the New Republic reported that he never made the approach and that he was, moreover, in a heterosexual marriage.

Smith was represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a right-wing Christian group that has frequently pursued cases targeting LGBTQ+ rights.

The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies the ADF as an extremist group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/law/2023/jun/30/us-supreme-court-ruling-lgbtq-rights-colorado The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos