Why do some British cities punch below their weight?

Since the 2008 crisis, the UK has not recovered the strong productivity growth rates it has experienced over the past few decades.

This is partly because major cities weigh less. London’s productivity level is similar to that of Paris, but the other major UK cities, Manchester and Birmingham, lag behind Hamburg and Milan on the continent.

Worryingly, it takes the average worker in Britain’s second and third-largest cities nearly five days to produce the same amount as the average London worker manages in three days.

One of the key problems is that companies based in cities like Birmingham and Manchester cannot effectively access large labor markets.

Commuters outside London rely heavily on cars, but the heart of big cities usually has roads congested with traffic. The problem is particularly acute in Manchester. In Manchester, the average person can reach 12.5 times more jobs and 11 times more graduate jobs within 30 minutes by car than can be reached by public transport in the same amount of time.

Improving access to urban centers is important as many companies are concentrated in these areas, especially when it comes to productive knowledge-based industries such as fintech and AI.

In 2020, central London alone produced three times as much as Manchester as a whole, but only had 1.5 times as many workers. In terms of total output, the centers of Manchester and Birmingham are among the lowest ranked of all UK metropolitan areas.

This needs to change. Intracity connectivity is key to unlocking the estimated $23 billion lost annually in unrealized productivity gains.

It’s one thing to go to work and another to find a place to live within commuting distance. Transportation and housing policies must work together to improve access to employment. The UK’s preference for low-density housing is central to why so many people face long commutes. Only 2% of homes in Manchester and Birmingham are in central London, compared to 5%.

There are signs that things are going in the right direction. In both cities, one in eight homes built since 2011 was in the city center. High-density development in mobile suburbs, such as Manchester’s Salford Central regeneration project, will expand the city’s labor pool.

There are other barriers to growth. Most major cities outside of London are still grappling with an industrial legacy that has delayed the transition to a productive economy.

This is especially true in Birmingham. Birmingham still employs 9% of its workforce in manufacturing, with a below-average employment rate. Each city will need its own targeted policy intervention to close the gap with the capital city.

However, transportation is central. For Manchester and Birmingham, connecting the city center to a more skilled workforce will be an important part of attracting businesses, workers and investment. Local leaders are moving in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go. Manchester buses, for example, will come back under local government control in early 2025. Historically a hub of immense prosperity and industry, this metropolis needs help creating a virtuous cycle of growth and increasing productivity so it can realize its potential. .

methodology

Cities are defined by the National Statistical Office as commuting areas designed to contain the majority of each city’s workforce. Work accessibility was calculated using the TravelTime API, comparing census data for the population at the output zone level with employment data for the workplace zone. The city center is set using the city center definition.

