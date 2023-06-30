Isis plans a major attack on Britain using British terrorists.





Islamic State (IS) terrorists are plotting a mass atrocity in the UK, Iraqi intelligence says.

The radical Islamic group, also known as Daesh, planned to use British terrorists to stop the attack.

Deep in the Iraqi desert, a raid by the Golden Division of Baghdad uncovers a shocking Isis plot.

Iraq’s chief counter-terrorism chief, Abdul Wahab al-Saadi, said the Islamic State raid revealed that Britain-based terrorists were planning a major attack on a major public gathering.

Iraqi Chief Counterterrorism Officer General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi

He said: We have discovered that Britain is the next target outside of Iraq.

General al-Saadi added: In the past few weeks we have launched major operations against Daesh or Islamic State and [a] many terrorists.

There were about five of them in one raid, all of them quite old.

Based on information found at the site of the latest raid, I can tell you that the next terrorist attack will be the UK.

Iraq’s counter-terrorism chief has confirmed that British nationals are among the cell’s members, and the information obtained has now passed on to the British Secret Service.

“We have evidence that terrorists here are in contact with extremists in the UK and that they are conspiring,” he added.

It can be cars, knives, guns, and bombs, so you never know what form the attack they’re about to launch will take.

Isis cells are reportedly prioritizing attacking Britain, France, Belgium and Germany.

Police at the Manchester Arena after American star Ariana Grande's concert

dad

Daesh’s jihadists emerged from al Qaeda’s embers and made significant progress in 2014 taking over territories across Iraq and Syria.

Former SAS soldier Phil Campion appeared on GB News to discuss the threat of Daesh in 2023.

He told Patrick Christys: The scary thing is that franchise organizations have almost sprung up from ongoing online operations.

Campion added: Our security service works around the clock to get this kind of information, but as I said, information can be dug up and gathered all over the world.

People attend an event at Westminster Bridge in London

dad

And with information recently gathered from Iraq, they’ve obviously had a bit of luck.

Baghdad has worked tirelessly to loosen ISIS’ grip across Iraq and now wants to drive them out of the region.

Isis has claimed responsibility for several terrorist attacks across the West, including many in Britain.

Daesh jihadists claimed responsibility after attacks on Westminster, Manchester Arena, London Bridge and Parsons Green six years ago.

But British officials foiled other plots led by Dash, including the murder of then-Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017 and an attempt to blow up St Paul’s Cathedral in 2020.

