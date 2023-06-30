US weekly jobless claims post biggest drop in 20 months as economy shows resilience





Weekly jobless claims fall from 26,000 to 239,000

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week from its highest level in 20 months, the latest sign of the economy’s resilience that could push the Reserve federal government to resume raising interest rates in July.

The unexpected drop in job applications reported by the Labor Department on Thursday reversed a recent jump, which had left initial jobless claims over the previous three weeks at levels last seen in October 2021. The high readings had led some economists to conclude that layoffs were picking up as the economy begins to feel the heat from the Fed’s sharp rate hikes.

Continued strength in the labor market is helping the economy defy forecasts of a recession by raising wages. The economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, other data showed on Thursday, thanks to robust consumer spending. It appears to have maintained momentum in the second quarter, with reports this month showing better-than-expected job growth in May along with gains in retail sales and an increase in housing starts.

“The economy is showing real signs of resilience right now,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon in New York. “This leads many to rightfully wonder whether the predicted long-term recession is really inevitable or whether a soft landing for the economy is possible.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 26,000 to a seasonally adjusted 239,000 for the week ended June 24. The drop was the largest since October 2021.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 265,000 claims for the past week.

Recent policy changes in Minnesota making tens of thousands of hourly-paid school workers eligible for state unemployment benefits during the summer vacation accounted for some of the surge in claims in the first three weeks of June. The alleged fraud in Ohio was also another factor.

Unadjusted claims fell from 17,843 to 233,048 last week. Claims fell 10,108 in California and 9,187 in Texas. They fell by 3,263 in Pennsylvania, while Minnesota reported a drop of 2,387. Those declines offset a rise of 6,013 in Connecticut and a rise of 5,206 in New Jersey.

Claims could become volatile in July, when automakers typically shut down factories to retool for new models. But these temporary factory closures don’t always occur at around the same time, which could mess with the model the government uses to eliminate seasonal fluctuations in the data.

Applications, relative to the size of the labor market, are well below the 280,000 level that some economists say would signal a significant slowdown in job growth. Job growth has averaged 314,000 jobs per month this year.

“As of now, there are no signs of a substantial deterioration in demand for workers,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

Financial markets almost fully priced in a 25 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s July 25-26 policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told an event hosted by Spain’s central bank in Madrid on Thursday that “we expect the moderate pace of interest rate decisions to continue,” after a break in June.

US Treasury yields rose. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher.

Unemployed claimsPeople line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud/File Photo REVISED FIRST QUARTER GDP UP

The number of people receiving benefits after a first week of help, an indicator of hiring, fell by 19,000 to 1.742 million in the week ending June 17, the lowest level since February, according to the complaints report. The so-called historically low continuous claims indicate that some laid-off workers were experiencing shorter spells of unemployment.

A Conference Board survey this week showed consumer perceptions of the job market were optimistic in June, with more jobs seen as “abundant” compared to May.

The continuing claims covered the period when the government polled households for the June unemployment rate. Continuing claims fell between the May and June survey periods. The unemployment rate was 3.7% in May.

Rising wages due to the tightening labor market boosted consumer spending in the first quarter, offsetting the slowdown from a marked slowdown in the pace of inventory investment by businesses.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.0% last quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday in its third estimate of first-quarter GDP.

The upward revision from last month’s 1.3% pace reflected improvements in consumer spending and exports. The economy grew at a 2.6% pace in the fourth quarter.

Contribution of consumers to GDP

Economists had expected first-quarter GDP growth to edge up to a pace of 1.4%.

Fifteen industries, including health care and social assistance, retail trade, agriculture, real estate and rental and leasing as well as accommodation and food services contributed to the growth of GDP in the last quarter.

But seven industries, including finance and insurance, manufacturing and wholesale trade, were a drag.

Contributors to GDP

While corporate profits fell for a third consecutive quarter, the first quarter decline was not as steep as initially expected. After-tax profits without inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustment, which correspond to S&P 500 profits, fell at a rate of 1.2% instead of the previously estimated 2.1% pace.

As a result, economic output contracted at a rate of 1.8% when measured on the income side. According to initial estimates, gross domestic income (GDI) fell by 2.3% in the first quarter. GDP and GDI should be equal, but different because they are estimated using data from different and largely independent sources.

Average GDP and GDI, also known as gross domestic production and considered a better measure of economic activity, rose slightly at a 0.1% pace last quarter instead of falling at a 0.5 rate. % as indicated above. Economists expected the GDI to be revised for GDP when the government revises the data later this year.

“As the economy will struggle to respond to Fed actions…slow growth will bring inflation down without precipitating a recession,” said Scott Hoyt, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-weekly-jobless-claims-fall-first-quarter-gdp-revised-higher-2023-06-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos