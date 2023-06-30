UK economy to start slow through 2023 as inflation strains





[1/3]Customers shop at a fruit and vegetable stand on Portobello Road, London, England, on March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) – The UK economy is off to a sluggish start through 2023 as inflation erodes households’ disposable income, official figures showed on Friday and economists said high interest rates continue to suffer despite inflation. We believe there is a risk of a recession in the future. alleviate.

The economy grew just 0.1% in the first three months of the year, unchanged from the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) initial estimate, and output was down 0.5% from the fourth quarter of 2019. COVID-19 infectious disease global epidemic.

Overall savings rates were higher than before the pandemic, but households saved and the cost of living grew faster than incomes.

The pressure on households is likely to continue as the Bank of England raised interest rates to 5% in June, the highest level in 15 years, and investors see little sign that the tightening cycle is coming to an end.

“The final Q1 2023 GDP data confirms that the economy has emerged from a recession in early 2023, the second half of the year,” said Ashley Webb, an economist at consulting firm Capital Economics.

Last month, the BoE predicted inflation would fall to more than 5% by the end of the year, while BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that inflation was stiffer than expected after holding at 8.7% in May.

Britain’s economic recovery since the pandemic has been much slower than almost all other large developed economies, but Germany has also struggled and its economy was 0.5% smaller in the first quarter than it was before the pandemic.

On an annual basis, the UK economy grew only 0.2% through the end of the first quarter.

Some economists said the weak GDP data was at odds with stronger trends in jobs, wages and consumer confidence, making further weak growth more likely than a full-blown recession.

HSBC economist Liz Martins said: “We expect the unemployment rate to rise slightly, but it will be slow and limited.”

Reuters GraphicsINFLATION SQUEEZE

British households are under pressure from a surge in inflation that hit a 41-year high of 11.1% last year after natural gas prices surged following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and have been slowing down since.

Friday’s figures showed that households’ real disposable income (money available after adjusting for inflation, taxes and benefits) was down 0.8% from the previous quarter. This was the largest drop since the second quarter of 2022, down 0.5% year-over-year, reflecting rising electricity, gas and food costs.

There were also signs that people were saving less as the cost of living increased, although the savings rate fell to 8.7% in the first quarter from 9.4% in the previous quarter, the lowest level since the second quarter of 2022. The pre-pandemic average was just over 5%.

ONS recorded net withdrawals from households’ bank accounts for the first time since records began in 1987. Economists said the move could reflect wealthier households moving their savings into investments. Interest rates on many bank accounts have failed to keep up with rising BoE rates.

Mortgage payments also exceeded new borrowing by a record £5.2 billion ($6.6 billion) as people became more wary about paying off new debt in a time of rapidly rising interest rates.

Other figures released by the Nationwide Building Society on Friday showed home prices in June were 3.5 per cent lower than a year earlier, the largest annual decline since 2009, while BoE data on Thursday showed a trend for mortgages and bank accounts. ONS figures have been extended through May.

There was some brighter news for business investment, which grew 3.3% in the first quarter, the largest increase in a year. But ONS reported anecdotal evidence that the “super deduction” tax cut for capital projects was pushed by companies rushing to invest before it expired on March 31.

This policy has been replaced by a new one that pays in full over three years, but companies have long complained that a lack of long-term clarity on corporate tax policy has fostered a stop-start approach to UK investment.

The UK’s underlying current account deficit also narrowed to 2.6% of GDP in Q4 2022 from 3.3% of GDP in Q4 2022 after eliminating volatile flows in precious metals favored by ONS.

The total current account deficit, including precious metals flows, totaled £10.8 billion in the first quarter, beating economists’ forecasts of £8.5 billion in a Reuters poll and representing 1.7% of GDP.

($1 = 0.7914 pounds)

