US bank stocks rise as lenders shrug off turmoil to pass Fed health checks





June 29 (Reuters) – Shares of U.S. banks rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s annual health checks showed lenders could ride out an economic crisis, allaying investor fears after the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and from two other lenders this year.

But analysts remained skeptical that the strong performance would drive bigger dividends and share buybacks, citing looming new regulations and economic fears.

“With the recent banking crisis causing banks to be more conservative (…), we believe share buyback activity will be limited for the remainder of 2023,” RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote.

Some analysts warned that the checks, which “stress tested” 23 of the biggest lenders, painted an incomplete picture of the country’s vast banking system, noting that many mid-sized lenders had liquidity problems this year.

“It’s not the 23 largest banks that were tested that people are worried about. It’s the more than 4,000 smaller banks that people are interested in,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist, Annex Wealth Management, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Most major bank stocks rose. The S&P 500 Banks Index (.SPXBK) ended up 2.6%, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since June 2, when it was up 3%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) gained between 2% and 4.5%. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) rose 1.5% and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) 3%, respectively. These two banks are not in the index.

Shares of Citigroup (CN) were flat, lagging their peers, as the bank is expected to bolster its capital, which could reduce earnings and dividends. Shares of Charles Schwab (SCHW.N), the best performer in the test, rose 2.4%.

As part of the annual test established in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the Fed assesses how banks’ balance sheets would fare in the face of a hypothetical economic crash.

It found that lenders would suffer combined losses of $541 billion in the severe downturn scenario, but would still have more than double the capital needed to absorb loan losses.

The test dictates how much capital banks must hold and how much money they can give to investors. Lenders are expected to release their capital plans after transactions close on Friday.

Wells Fargo analysts, led by Mike Mayo, said the test results were consistent with an estimated 5% growth in dividends from big banks this year and an increase in buybacks.

Other analysts warned investors not to expect a windfall, noting that the Fed must implement tough new capital rules.

“Upcoming regulations will likely lead to higher capital requirements for all banks above $100 billion in assets,” Jefferies analysts said, adding that many banks have already reduced returns on capital. .

Reuters Graphics Reuters GraphicsSPOTLIGHT ON SMALL BANKS

This year’s test follows the Fed’s interest rate hikes that caused some lenders to suffer large unrealized losses on holdings of US Treasury bonds. This scared off uninsured depositors.

Many mid-sized and regional lenders posted some of the lowest capital cushions, but managed to stay above required capital levels. Shares of US regional banks were also mostly higher, with the KBW Regional Banking Index (.KRX) adding 1.82%. The index has recovered 8% this month, but is still down 23% since the start of the year.

“Seeing the performance of their stocks today, I think the tests have been positive for regional banks,” said Sandy Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co, adding that regional bank stocks remain a good bargain. , still trading below book value.

M&T Bank (MTB.N) rose 2.1% and PNC Financial (PNC.N) rose 1.7%. Shares of Citizens Financial (CFG.N) rebounded from early-session losses, gaining 1.1%, even after JP Morgan analysts downgraded the stock to “neutral”, saying a rise in capital requirements could hurt profitability.

(This story has been reclassified to correct a typographical error in paragraph 18)

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Niket Nishant, Chibuike Oguh and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Michelle Price and David Gregory

