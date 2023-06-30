BBC Weather glitch forecasts 8C cold wave in UK





A technical glitch in the BBC weather app and website on Friday predicted temperatures around 8C for the UK.

After several weeks of mild temperatures above 20C, the weather site predicted unusually cold weather on Friday morning to continue Monday through Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Korea Meteorological Administration is forecasting temperatures of 20C and 21C for the same period.

The BBC said on Friday that problems with a third-party supplier were the cause of the error.

BBC Weather host and meteorologist Simon King told the BBC: The data from Friday and Saturday are now corrected and up to date, but the technical glitch still shows temperatures at 7C or 8C.

Do not worry. It’s not going back to winter. In fact, temperatures will average around 16C to 23C from north to south across the UK year-round.

The issue also affected BBC News on the Ten on Thursday nights, when London, Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh were expected to be 8C daily from Monday to Thursday.

The glitch generated a lot of reaction on social media.

One Twitter user joked that he thought a polar vortex was coming.

Phew, I thought I’d bring out the big coat again, so I put it on again.

BBC Weather said in a statement posted on Twitter: Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

This issue was resolved by Friday afternoon.

