The United States faces a wild weekend of weather, including extreme heat and severe storms





Forecasts show a weekend of wild weather ahead for much of the United States, as dangerous heat waves take hold in the west and south, severe storms load up in the central plains and the Poor air quality continues to plague states in the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region.

In an update Friday, the National Weather Service said heat is building up along the West Coast and is expected to bring hot, dry conditions to much of California this weekend. Parts of central and northern California could approach 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and the Southwest could see temperatures climb well above that mark, he said.

In addition to increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses and deaths, hot and dry conditions in the West are raising concerns about the outbreak of wildfires.

Across the central plains and into the south, which have been baked by high temperatures for days, the heat is expected to persist.

The hottest triple-digit temperatures are expected to reach northernmost locations in Missouri today, while more oppressive humidity will continue farther south, closer to the Gulf Coast, the weather service said Friday.

Texas, which has been sweltering under an intense early-season heat wave for the past three weeks, is expected to cool slightly from triple-digit temperatures. The scorching conditions have been responsible for at least 13 deaths in the state, health officials said.

The deadly heat wave was fueled by a high pressure dome that hovered over Texas and Mexico, causing daytime heat and humidity to rise with little relief overnight. Mexico’s health ministry said on Thursday that at least 100 people have died in the past two weeks from the extreme heat event, Reuters reported.

Studies have shown that climate change increases the frequency, severity and duration of heat waves.

As the ongoing heat dome extends deeper in the south, elevated heat and humidity are expected to blanket parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama all throughout the weekend.

In Memphis, officials are still grappling with the aftermath of last weekend’s storms that knocked out power to more than 120,000 county residents.

Charles Newell, deputy administrator of the Shelby County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said about 8,000 people are still without power, adding that his department’s top priority is to ensure that residents can stay cool during the heat wave.

The city’s heat index values, which represent the conditions felt by the human body when humidity and air temperature are combined, are expected to be in the triple digits over the next few days.

We encourage anyone who doesn’t have electricity or air conditioning to go to cooling centers, Newell said. We have a number of strategically located cooling centers, are distributing water and asking people to stay out of the sun as best they can.

Severe storms are forecast for a large swath of the country on Friday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations Storm Prediction Center said occasional hail and damaging winds could develop across the Central Plains and extend from the Middle Mississippi Valley to the Tennessee Valley.

Storms have already hampered air travel this week as Americans head into the July 4 holiday. Thousands of flights have been halted or canceled since Wednesday, adding pressure to what is expected to be a busy travel weekend.

Smoke from the wildfires obscures the view of the Chicago skyline on Thursday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Meanwhile, parts of the country are still struggling with poor air quality, as smoke from Canada’s wildfires continues to drift over states in the Midwest, Northeast and region. of the mid-Atlantic.

Weather service officials, however, said air quality is expected to slowly improve due to a combination of thunderstorm activity and dispersal of smoke as we head into the weekend.

