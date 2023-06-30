UK Prepares Deep Dive into Adobe’s $20 Billion Acquisition of Figma





Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has tentatively concluded that Adobe’s proposed $20 billion bid for digital design competitor Figma could lead to “significant reduction in competition” for designers in the UK.

Based on the initial findings, the CMA is moving the case into an in-depth “Phase 2” investigation, but parties involved have five days to submit proposals that address the CMA’s concerns.

Today’s announcement comes nearly two months after the CMA first said it was reviewing a merger first announced last September, soliciting comments and submissions from the parties involved. In February, the European Commission (EC) also said it was evaluating a takeover for competition reasons, and early signs suggest a long-term investigation is in the cards. And elsewhere, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) is also reportedly preparing a lawsuit to block the deal.

For many outside observers, the increasing regulatory blockade of the Adobe/Figma merger is not too surprising, given that the deal will certainly remove a major competitor from Adobe’s path.

In findings published today, CMA pointed to Adobe’s suite of creative design software spanning illustration, photography, video, and animation, and compared it to Figma, which offers “some basic creative design features as part of its screen design software,” but lacks it. “Advanced or standalone creative design tools.”

Meanwhile, CMA noted that Figma is the “largest provider of all-in-one screen design software” available for web and app design as well as digital marketing, a marketplace in which Adobe operates.

Although Adobe’s and Figma’s offerings are not identical, CMA has tentatively stated that Adobe’s XD vector design tool “remains one of a limited number of close alternatives to Figma.” What’s more, CMA’s investigation revealed that Adobe was in the process of developing a new all-in-one design tool that would include a range of features including whiteboard, marketing, and product design, which it had previously canceled. Announcement of merger with Figma.

The CMA’s initial report points out that “there is evidence that Adobe’s efforts in product development are motivated, at least in part, by a desire to compete with Figma.” “Adobe internal documentation regularly references the competition with Figma and compares planned features to those offered by Figma.”

In terms of standalone purpose-built creative design software, CMA acknowledged that Figma offers some of these features in screen design products such as vector editing, but is not currently a major competitor to Adobe in this space. However, Figma noted that it “regularly explored” expanding its product line into this area, either through internal development or through acquisitions.

As a result, CMA found that the merger would remove a significant competitive threat to Adobe from the marketplace and significantly weaken competition.

An Adobe spokesperson said combining Adobe and Figma “will deliver significant value to our customers by making product design more accessible and efficient, reimagining creative capabilities on the web, and creating new categories of creativity and productivity.”

The spokesperson also added that Adobe has no “meaningful” plans to compete with Figma in the broader product design realm and that bringing Figma under its wing would be “close” to Adobe’s core creative tools.

So the upside to all of this is that Adobe and Figma are likely moving forward with the in-depth Phase 2 investigation provided by July 7th to provide an acceptable resolution to the CMA’s concerns. Adobe does not plan to submit anything before this deadline.

“We look forward to establishing these facts at the next stage of the process and successfully completing the transaction,” the spokesperson added.

