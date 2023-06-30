The United States is actively considering donating cluster munitions to Ukraine





But internal administration debate over their use has intensified since the disastrous counteroffensive, leading some officials to say the administration is closer to yes now than at any other time in the war.

The three people said no final decision has been made and there is no timetable for when she will come. Yet one of the US officials, who like others was granted anonymity to discuss a sensitive internal deliberation, said the US was considering supplying cluster munitions.

The Pentagon said it had nothing to announce regarding the weapon. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cluster munitions can be launched from high-mobility artillery rocket systems and 155mm howitzers, which the United States has provided to Ukraine as part of security assistance of $41 billion since the start of the war in February 2022. Munitions disperse a large number of explosive bombs over a wide area, potentially killing civilians alongside the intended targets. Misfires that don’t work could explode later, injuring innocent people and complicating troop movement as the war progresses.

The United States is not party to an international ban on their use, the 2010 Convention on Cluster Munitions signed by more than 100 countries. But Congress has restricted Washington’s ability to transfer cluster munitions, citing the risk to civilians. The President or Secretary of State can override these constraints if a high level is reached.

But last week, Laura Cooper, the head of the Pentagons Europe, told lawmakers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the munitions would be useful, especially against dug-in Russian positions on the battlefield.

Republican lawmakers support the move, and committee chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said last week that cluster munitions would be incredibly effective against heavily fortified Russian defensive positions that the Ukrainians must now cross.

Congressional Democrats, however, are not in favor. In a letter obtained by POLITICO this week, 14 Senate Democrats wrote to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that the humanitarian costs and damages to the coalition unit related to the supply of U.S. cluster munitions would outweigh the tactical advantages, and urge the President not to approve such a transfer. .

The battlefield is also littered with mines, one reason Ukraine’s counteroffensive has not gone as fast as officials in kyiv and Washington had hoped. Russia used cluster munitions during the war, while evidence is mounting that Ukraine is also launching them.

According to a March report by the United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces likely used cluster munitions and rocket-launched anti-personnel landmines to carry out attacks in the city of Izium, in the Kharkiv region, from March to September 2022, when it was controlled. by the Russian armed forces.

