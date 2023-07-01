US targets China over semiconductors





[1/2]Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board in this illustrative photo taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

June 30 (Reuters) – U.S.-China tensions over semiconductors began with the Trump administration’s trade war and have escalated under President Joe Biden as Washington seeks to undermine Beijing’s efforts to develop its high-tech industry.

The United States and the Netherlands are set to give Chinese chipmakers a boost by further curbing sales of chipmaking equipment, including some from Dutch company ASML (ASML.AS) , the world leader in critical process lithography, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Here is a timeline of US actions against the Chinese chip industry:

October 2018: Former US President Donald Trump’s administration cuts off Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua’s integrated circuit from its US suppliers after the US Department of Justice indicted the state-backed company for stealing trade secrets.

The case began with a dispute between Micron Technology (MU.O) and the Chinese firm. Trump’s decision turned it into an international trade dispute between the United States and China.

January 2020: Reuters reported that the Trump administration had launched a major campaign since 2018 to block the sale of Dutch chipmaking technology to China. This prevented ASML from selling its most advanced lithography machine to a Chinese customer.

May 2020: The Trump administration blocks semiconductor shipments to China’s Huawei technologies from global chipmakers, crippling its HiSilicon chip and smartphone divisions.

December 2020: The United States adds top Chinese chipmaker SMIC (0981.HK) and dozens of other Chinese companies to a trade blacklist and says it will presumptively deny licenses to prevent SMIC from acquiring a technology to produce semiconductors at advanced technology levels of 10 nanometers or less.

September 2022: US chip designers Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Advanced Micron Devices (AMD.O) say US officials have told them to stop exporting some of the best computer chips for artificial intelligence work to the China.

October 2022: The Biden administration issues an extensive set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with American equipment.

December 2022: The United States adds Chinese memory chip maker YMTC and dozens of other Chinese companies to its trade blacklist.

June 29, 2023: Reuters reports that the Netherlands plans to block the sale of some ASML equipment to Chinese chipmakers this summer. The United States should go further and use its long reach to retain even more Dutch equipment in specific Chinese manufacturing plants.

A separate report citing sources said US officials are considering tightening an export control rule designed to slow the flow of AI semiconductors to China by limiting the amount of computing power the chips can have.

Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Jamie Freed

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-targets-china-over-semiconductors-2023-06-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos