US consumer spending is slowing; mixed inflation picture





Consumer Spending Rises 0.1% in MayCore PCE Price Index Up 0.3%; up 4.6% YoYPersonal income up 0.4%; the savings rate rises to 4.6%

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending slumped in May as households cut back on purchases of new light trucks and other durable manufactured goods amid higher borrowing costs, suggesting that the economy lost some momentum in the second quarter.

While the Commerce Department’s report released on Friday showed annual inflation rose last month at its slowest pace in more than two years, underlying price pressures remained too strong to discourage the Reserve. federal government to return to its strategy of raising interest rates in July, economists said. Inflation still far exceeds the US central bank’s 2% target.

Weak consumer spending tarnished a string of upbeat labor and housing market data this month that had painted the picture of a resilient economy.

“The recent slowdown in consumer spending and somewhat better inflation news validates the Fed’s decision to skip a meeting this month, although continued core price stickiness likely warrants another easing in July,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital. Markets in Toronto.

Consumer spending edged up 0.1% last month. April’s data has been revised down to show an acceleration in spending of 0.6% instead of 0.8% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, to rise 0.2%.

Spending on goods, which are usually purchased on credit, fell 0.5%, with spending on motor vehicles falling 23.3%. Spending on gasoline and other energy goods fell 23.4%. Spending on goods rose 0.9 in April.

Spending on services rose 0.4%, led by health care, transportation, housing and utilities, as well as financial services and insurance. Spending on services rose 0.5% in April.

Adjusted for inflation, consumer spending remained unchanged. April’s data has been revised down to show so-called real consumer spending rose just 0.2% instead of 0.5% as previously reported.

The stagnation in real consumer spending last month and the downward revision to April data imply consumer spending growth slowed to around 1.0% annualized in the second quarter, economists said, after rising 4.2% in the January-March period, the fastest in nearly two years.

Robust consumer spending contributed to the economy’s 2.0% pace of growth in the last quarter, defying fears of a recession due to sharp rate hikes by the Fed.

Nonetheless, the economy likely continued to grow

this quarter, with job gains, housing starts, durable goods orders all solid and the goods trade deficit narrowing in May.

Growth estimates for the second quarter range from as low as 0.5% to as high as 2.3%.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices rose.

REVENUES, INCREASE IN THE SAVINGS RATE

Consumer spending remains supported by strong wage gains in a tight labor market. Personal income rose 0.4% last month, with wages rising 0.5%.

Slowing inflation increases consumer purchasing power, with real disposable income rebounding 0.3%. The savings rate rose to 4.6% from 4.3% in April, which could act as a cushion in the event of a recession.

But the outlook is less favourable. Most low-income households are believed to have exhausted their accumulated savings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court on Friday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to write off $430 billion in student loan debt, which was meant to benefit 43 million Americans.

“We’ve seen evidence that middle-to-lower income consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending,” said Mike Graziano, senior consumer products analyst at RSM US in New York.

“Since the student loan relief plan was aimed at this cohort of customers, any additional fixed monthly costs will cause additional financial pressure.”

Separately, 26.6 million Americans with federal student loans will start paying interest in October, at the end of a moratorium of more than three years. Morgan Stanley estimates that the impact on household disposable income could reduce inflation-adjusted consumer spending by about 10 basis points this year and reduce GDP growth by 7 basis points.

With consumer spending slowing, inflation has come down. The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index gained 0.1% in May after rising 0.4% in April.

In the 12 months to May, the PCE price index rose 3.8%. This is the smallest year-over-year increase since April 2021 and follows a 4.3% rise in April.

But the underlying price pressures remain lingering. Excluding the volatile components of food and energy, the PCE price index rose 0.3% after rising 0.4% the previous month.

The so-called core PCE price index rose 4.6% on an annual basis in May after rising 4.7% in April. The Fed tracks PCE price indices for monetary policy. Policymakers are keeping a close eye on basic non-housing services, which economists said rose 0.2% after rising 0.4% in April.

“We anticipate at least one more rate hike and leave the door open for others given stubborn inflation and continued supports for consumer spending, including a robust labor market and real incomes. up,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Council in Washington.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama

