US flies nuclear-capable bombers in new show of force against North Korea





The United States sent nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean peninsula in its latest show of force against North Korea

ByHYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

FILE – In this photo provided by the South Korean Defense Ministry, US B-52H bombers, center, and Air Force F-16 fighter jets and F-35A fighter jets Korean, bottom right, fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea on April 14, 2023. The United States sent nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula on Friday, June 30, during of their latest show of force against North Korea, days after the North staged massive anti-American rallies in its capital. (South Korea’s Ministry of Defense via AP, File)

The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — The United States sent nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula on Friday in its latest show of force against North Korea, days after the North staged massive anti-American rallies in its capital.

The long-range B-52 bombers participated in joint aerial exercises with other US and South Korean fighter jets over the peninsula, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. The bomber flyby is the latest in a series of temporary US deployments of strategic assets to South Korea in response to North Korea’s efforts to expand its nuclear arsenal.

Two weeks ago, the United States deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying around 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korean waters for the first time in six years. The arrival of the USS Michigan came a day after North Korea resumed missile testing in protest at previous U.S.-South Korean drills it sees as a rehearsal for an invasion.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the deployment of the B-52 bombers had boosted the visibility of US strategic assets on the peninsula. He said the allies have demonstrated their firm resolve to strengthen combined defense postures and will continue joint exercises involving US strategic bombers.

On Sunday, more than 120,000 North Koreans took part in mass rallies in Pyongyang to mark the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War. During the rallies, officials and residents gave speeches swearing ruthless revenge against the United States during the war while accusing the United States of plotting an invasion of North Korea.

The Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war. The United States stationed about 28,000 troops in South Korea as a deterrent against possible aggression from North Korea.

Since its June 15 launches of two short-range ballistic missiles, North Korea has conducted no further public weapons testing. But the deployment of US bombers could prompt him to throw weapons again in protest.

Improving the regular visibility of US strategic assets “on the Korean Peninsula was part of the agreements reached between US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at their summit in Washington in April. Biden had told the era that any North Korean nuclear attack on the United States or its allies would bring about the end of any regime that took such a step.

Since the start of 2022, North Korea has conducted more than 100 missile tests in an effort to expand its arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles targeting the continental United States and South Korea. The allies responded by expanding their military exercises.

In late May, a North Korean launch of a rocket carrying its first spy satellite ended in failure, with the rocket plunging into water shortly after liftoff. North Korea has since repeatedly said it would attempt a second launch, saying building a space-based surveillance system was crucial to deal with what it calls U.S. hostility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/us-flies-nuclear-capable-bombers-fresh-show-force-100534498 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos