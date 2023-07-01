AI surveillance: UK election warnings and OpenAI moving to London | artificial intelligence (AI)





Artificial intelligence will either save or end humanity, depending on who you talk to. Either way, there are new developments and breakthroughs every week. Here are some of the AI ​​examples that have emerged recently.

OpenAI, the US company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, has announced that its first international office will be located in London. The move is bolstered by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has described the AI ​​race as one of the biggest opportunities for the country’s tech industry. OpenAI said it chose the UK capital because of its rich culture and exceptional talent pool. This month, Palantir, a $30 billion US company specializing in software programs that process huge amounts of data, with customers ranging from the NHS to the US Army, chose London as its European base for AI research and development.

Recent innovations in AI have raised questions about the impact of ChatGPT on jobs given its ability to mass-produce believable text and usable computer code. A report last week estimated that 2.5% of all work within the UK economy would be impacted by generative AI, but that proportion has soared for creative professionals, with 43% of work done by authors, writers and translators contributing to task automation. was vulnerable. Computer programmers, software developers, public relations specialists and IT support technicians also ranked highly, according to a report by accounting group KPMG.

Retail, hospitality, construction and manufacturing are among the jobs expected to have little impact. Overall, generative AI should add 1.2% to UK economic activity levels. In other words, the ability to produce more economic output with less work (which in theory should produce higher wages, but those currently employed as writers, writers, and translators are those head-scratchers).

The Internet Watch Foundation, a UK-based online safety watchdog group, said it is starting to see AI-generated images of child sexual abuse being shared online. Charles Hughes, the organization’s hotline manager, said what concerns him most is the quality of these images and the realism AI can now achieve. The BBC also reported that pedophiles are using image creation tools to create and sell child sexual abuse material on content sharing sites.

If the debate about whether AI poses a serious existential threat is divided among experts, there is consensus that disinformation is a serious short-term problem. The fear is that generative AI (a term for tools that can generate convincing text, images, video and human voice from human prompts) could wreak havoc in the US presidential and UK general elections next year. Microsoft chairman Brad Smith, who plays a strong role in the field, said this week that governments and tech companies should wait until early next year to protect elections from AI-generated interference. content created by AI).

He said at an event hosted by London’s Chatham House think tank that the issue needs to be addressed by the beginning of the year if the 2024 election is to be safeguarded.

It comes as Britain’s Election Commission watchdog warns that there is little time left to introduce new rules for AI in time for the next general election, which is set to take place by January 2025 at the latest.

