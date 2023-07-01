Republicans say Democrats can’t keep us safe, crime data disagree | American crime





From campaigning in Congress to defending Donald Trump against his many legal entanglements, Republicans have maintained a consistent message in the United States: Democrats cannot be trusted to keep you safe.

Alvin Bragg is going after President Trump as all sorts of things are going on in his town that are hurting the families who live there, says Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, one of Trump’s top allies. Trump in Congress, on Fox News after the Manhattan Democratic prosecutor in March indicted Trump for allegedly falsifying business documents. Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, appears to ignore data that shows New York is one of the safest cities in the country.

As the Covid-19 pandemic upended the US economy and daily life in 2020, homicides rose 30%, the biggest one-year jump on record. Republicans used that spike, along with broader crime issues, as a stick against Democrats to successfully regain control of the House of Representatives two years later.

But Third Way, a center-left think tank, found that states that voted for Trump in the 2020 election had higher overall murder rates than those that backed Joe Biden. This trend, called the Red State Murder Gap, has been consistent for 20 years. The pattern remains the same even if the most populous county in each red state is excluded, undermining a common argument on the right that big cities, which tend to be run by Democrats, are responsible for the homicides.

According to Jim Kessler, Third Ways executive vice president for policy and author of the study, there is a narrative that the crime problem is a crime problem in blue states and in blue cities. We thought, OK, let’s question this, let’s see if it’s true. And it is not.

Chart of murder rates per capita in red and blue states 2000-2020

What is more difficult to understand is why this split exists, and even to what extent political factors are responsible for it. Many of the worst-hit states are in the south, an area that has seen historically higher murder rates. And while crime may be a national political issue, in reality, local authorities such as mayors and police officers often have the most powerful roles in ensuring public safety.

I think it’s very difficult to put a partisan spin on this, said Jeff Asher, co-founder of AH Datalytics, which tracks criminal justice data. I think you might say that where state legislatures aren’t focused on finding effective solutions to gun violence, you might resent them. But generally, gun violence is local, and its causes are usually local rather than statewide or federal causes.

Before Mississippi surpassed it in 2019 and 2020, Louisiana led the nation in homicides per capita from 2000 to 2018, with its most populous city, New Orleans, ranking among the country’s deadliest. . Asher, who lives in the city, blamed this on a range of factors, from the police department’s inability to solve many homicides to a lack of job and education opportunities there.

And while Louisiana’s electoral votes have gone to Republicans in every election since 2000, it currently has a Democratic governor and was considered a blue state in the 1990s, as were many other southern states that are now considered Republican strongholds.

These problems were there in the 90s, when Louisiana voted twice for Bill Clinton. These problems didn’t suddenly become problems, Asher said.

When Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at gun violence prevention organization Everytown for Gun Safety, looks at the states leading in the nation’s homicide rate, he sees a map reflecting loose laws on firearms. Guns were used in nearly 80% of 2020 homicides, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, but in much of the South state legislatures are controlled by Republicans who have, in recent years, , easy to buy a firearm, and carry it wherever you want.

skip newsletter promotion

Start the day with America’s best stories, plus today’s must-reads from across the Guardian

“,”newsletterId”:”us-morning-newsletter”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you First Thing every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content sponsored by outside parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

When you see homicide rates going up, in 2020, for example, it’s because of gun homicides, it’s because of easy access to guns, mostly by people who shouldn’t have access to firearms, Suplina said. And so, really, what you see in this study is not so much about politics or electoral leanings, but more about which states have strong gun laws and which states have weak ones.

The Third Ways study covers the period 2000-2020, during which the National Rifle Association pushed state lawmakers to remove or oppose regulations on gun background checks, licensing and safe storage. Many states also have preemption laws on the books that prevent mayors from passing tougher gun laws within their city limits.

And even when states pass stricter gun laws, they are easily circumvented. Our gun laws are only as strict as the weakest gun laws in a neighboring state, Suplina said. We have porous state borders in this country. And so in states like Illinois, and specifically Chicago, most of their criminal weapons start in Indiana and quickly cross the border.

There are signs that the pandemic-era killing spree has peaked. Statistics from AH Datalytics indicate that murder rates in 90 US cities through the end of May fell about 12% year-over-year, including in New York, where Jordan called a Judiciary Committee hearing into the city’s alleged crime problem shortly after Bragg. brought his accusations against Trump.

If President Jordan really cared about public safety, he could take a short drive to Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Akron, or Toledo in his home state, instead of using government money. taxpayers to drive hundreds of miles out of his way, Braggs’ office said. in a statement before the hearing was called, referring to cities in Jordan’s home state which all have higher murder rates than New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/30/murder-rates-democrat-republican-states-gun-control The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos