Biden vows to fight after top US court blocks student debt relief | Joe Biden News





Washington, DC US President Joe Biden has vowed to pursue student debt relief in the United States, after the nation’s top court blocked his plan to forgive billions of dollars in college loans.

In a ruling released Friday morning, the US Supreme Court said the Biden administration lacked the power to cancel the debt of millions of Americans. The 6-3 decision was split along the courts’ ideological lines, with the conservative majority winning.

It deals a massive blow to millions of borrowers and a major political and campaign promise from the Democratic president ahead of the 2024 election. Student loan relief has been a key demand from progressives, who argue that the College debt is stifling young people’s social mobility and widening the racial wealth gap.

Critics said it was unfair to those who had already paid for their own education or who had chosen not to attend college. They also argue that loan forgiveness does not address the root causes of student debt, namely the skyrocketing cost of higher education in the United States.

I know there are millions of Americans who feel disappointed and discouraged and even a little angry at today’s court ruling on student debt. And I have to admit, so do I, Biden said in a White House speech later Friday.

My plan would not only have changed the lives of millions of Americans, it would have been good for the American economy, freeing millions of Americans from the crushing burden of student debt.

Map of Bidens

The US president announced his student loan forgiveness plan in August, which would forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in debt that students and graduates owe mostly to the federal government.

But before applications for debt forgiveness became available, lower courts suspended the program after lawsuits from Republican states.

The Supreme Court balked at the price of debt relief, estimated at $430 billion, saying the executive branch could not go ahead with the plan without explicit permission from Congress.

Our precedent old and new demands that Congress speak clearly before a department [of Education] The secretary can unilaterally alter large swaths of the US economy, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority.

Biden had relied on the HEROES Act, a 2003 law that allowed the Department of Education to provide student debt relief in the event of a national emergency.

Former President Donald Trump froze student loan payments at the start of the pandemic in 2020. But that pause is due to expire this year, resuming what many students and graduates describe as a huge financial burden.

The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that student loan forgiveness exceeded the powers granted by the HEROES Act.

With Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, Congress is unlikely to pass college debt relief legislation.

First, I am announcing a new pathway to provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible, as quickly as possible, under the Higher Education Act.

Moments ago, @SecCardona took the first official step to launch this new approach.

We are not wasting time.

President Biden (@POTUS) June 30, 2023

A Senate legislative procedure known as a filibuster, which forces 60 out of 100 senators to agree to end debate and proceed to a vote on bills, also makes it difficult to approve student loan forgiveness. in the near future, even if the Democrats take control of both chambers. of Congress.

In his Friday speech, Biden announced the launch of a new path to student debt relief through the Higher Education Act, a law that gives Washington broad authority over education issues. education in response to the Supreme Court ruling.

He also said that when the student debt repayment freeze is lifted later this year, his administration will offer 12 months of leniency to anyone who misses payments.

It’s not the same as the student loan pause, but during that time, if you miss payments, it will temporarily remove the threat of default or having your credit damaged, Biden tweeted. This fight is not over.

US lawmakers react

Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was quick to denounce the high courts’ decision, calling the conservative-dominated judiciary extreme.

She added that student debt prevents people from fully participating in the US economy.

A large number of people affected are black, brown, aboriginal and poor. It’s a terrible decision, Jayapal said in a video shared on social media.

But Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who represents Arkansas, welcomed the decision.

Bidens’ student loan transfer program forced millions of Arkansans to repay loans from wealthy doctors and lawyers. The Supreme Court was right to overturn this scam, he wrote on Twitter.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also backed Friday’s decision. The 87% of Americans without a student loan no longer have to pay for the 13% who do, he said in a social media post.

McCarthy noted that the court opinion quoted his Democratic predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, as saying the president lacked the power to cancel student debt. I agree with her for once! wrote the Speaker of the House.

In a dissenting opinion, liberal Justice Elena Kagan accused the Supreme Court majority of overstepping its limited role by interfering with the governance of nations.

She argued that student debt forgiveness is within the authority of the executive branch and that the six state Republican plaintiffs had no permanent legal basis to challenge the policy.

A court can only review the legality of a government action if the person challenging it has standing, which requires that they have suffered concrete and specific harm, Kagan wrote.

Friday’s decision is the latest ruling by the Supreme Court to advance right-wing political causes. On Thursday, judges ruled that colleges cannot consider race when evaluating college applications.

