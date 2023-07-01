Rod Pampling leads US Senior Open in punishing SentryWorld





STEVENS POINT, Wis. Retief Goosen got straight to the point after the first round of the US Senior Open by punishing SentryWorld.

You have to hit the fairways or you’re out of luck, the two-time US Open champion said on Thursday after a 1-under 70 left him tied for second, two shots behind Rod pampling.

Complete scores from the US Senior Open

Steve Stricker of Madison, about 100 miles south, had two double bogeys in a 72 that ended his record as PGA Tour champions for consecutive rounds of par or better at 55.

It’s a tough place, but I hung in there,” Stricker said. An over is not a bad score. I just need a good one tomorrow.

Playing the morning on the Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed course with deep, thick rough, Pampling had seven birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys in a 68.

The rough kind lies in you, so you really can’t put the club on the ball. Pampling said. It’s quite difficult to judge. I hope I don’t do it too many times.

The 53-year-old Australian picked up a victory as the 2021 Boeing Classic champion after winning the PGA Tour three times.

Goosen, the 54-year-old South African who won the US Open in 2001 and 2004, had five birdies and four bogeys in his afternoon round.

The rough here is like a normal US Open, Goosen said. The three lies I had, there was no way I was going near the green. Even on #8 I was 90 yards from the front edge. I hit a sand wedge as hard as I could, and it probably carried 40.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and University of Illinois golf coach Mike Small tied Goosen at 70.

It’s just. It’s okay, said Jimenez. The ball is nice, they hold up well and the fairways hold up well too. Its very good test.

The 57-year-old, a former Strickers teammate from Illini, had six birdies, three bogeys and a closing double bogey.

I’ve learned not to take it too seriously, says Small. It’s not the end of the world for me anymore. It’s not like I need to keep a map on any tour or anything anymore.

Bernhard Langer, the 65-year-old Champions career victory leader, was at 71 with Ernie Els, David Toms, Jerry Kelly, Jeff Maggert, Bob Sowards, James Kingston, Richard Green, Adilson da Silva and Ken Tanigawa . Langer stayed away.

Thank goodness I wasn’t there, Langer said. I can’t talk much about it, but I tried to hit a few shots in the practice rounds and it’s very punishing.

Highlights: US Senior Open, 1st round

Kelly is also from Madison.

I’m really happy with the way I fought,” Kelly said. I didn’t feel the best. I don’t normally chew Advil, but I had to today.

Defending champion Padraig Harrington started with a 74. Coming off a win on Sunday at the Champions event in New York, the Irishman had three birdies, a double bogey and four bogeys.

Doesn’t your mom always tell you that you’re going to have days like this, really a struggle to focus, said Harrington, the winner last year in Saucon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Stricker, the 2019 winner at Notre Dame, Indiana, won the first two senior majors of the year and captured the U.S. Family Insurance Championship three weeks ago in Madison for his fourth victory of the season. He had the double bogeys on the par-5 10th and par-3 12th.

Against a tree in a divot and buried in the bunker, Stricker said. I didn’t like it, and it probably affected the next two holes. Then I hit a bad shot at 12, and it was kind of a wake-up call to get my head back in the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfchannel.com/news/rod-pampling-leads-us-senior-open-punishing-sentryworld The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos