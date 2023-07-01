Banned License Plates: Revealing Blacklisted 73-reg Combinations





A new list of banned UK license plates has been released by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), adding to its extensive and ever-growing archive of inappropriate or blatant combinations not seen on the road.

Things appear to have progressed a bit since the spring when mentions of Covid and the war in Ukraine were featured heavily on the list of 23 banned license plates. Freedom of Information Inquiry Covers Controversial Combinations such as BO73 LOX, HA73 GAY, LE73 ZZA, SH73 TER and WH73 PWR in Full List of 73 Deemed Unsuitable for Public Consumption When New Rules Are Released in September revealed.

Each time the license plate changes, the DVLA issues over a million possible number combinations, making the list of prohibited license plate combinations once again surprisingly long. The AN73 prefix can potentially be read as ANTI or ANY, which is not allowed when followed by various three-letter combinations. EA73 contains EATS and HA73 is short for HATES.

Some of the number combinations require a bit of head-scratching to understand their possible violations, but the other plates that the DVLA has left the list require little explanation. There are AS73 HOL, BU73 SHT and EA7S DCK.

The topic of banned license plate combinations may sound light-hearted, but it’s something the DVLA should take seriously. Before a new license plate format is released, a meeting is held twice a year to ensure that inappropriate combinations do not appear on the road.

The criterion for a dish to be banned is if it can offend or embarrass, or it doesn’t taste good. The DVLA points out that only a handful of combinations make it onto the prohibited list, and most registrations are publicly available.

Platehunter’s John Kirkbright, personal license plate expert, said:

But while some of them are borderline, I understand why DVLA is particularly cautious. They are simply trying to protect a very important revenue stream.

You can find a complete list of the 73 banned plate combinations below, so it’s up to you to pick your individual favorites.

Some of these are more blatant than we choose to be and can cause offense or pain.

Full list of banned 73-reg plates

AH73 Omo

FF73 CCK

LE73 Jar

AJ73 had

FF73 CKA

LE73 Jas

AK73 YKE

FF73 CKK

LE73 jazz

AN73 BLK

FF73 CKR

LE73 ZBO

AN73 BLM

FF73 CKS

LE73 me

AN73 Gay

FF73 GAT

LE73ZRR

AN73 time

FF73 God

LE73 ZRS

AN73 Reds

FF73 GTT

LE73 knit

AN73 LGB

FF73 gut

LE73 ZZR

AN73 LZR

FF73 Kerr

MO73 EST

Mr. AN73

FK73 VAJ

NO73 job

AN73 PKY

GB73 more

NO73 Rock

AN73 USA

GB73 bad

NO73 Rock

AN73 VAX

GB73 specification

NO73LCK

AN73 is

GB73 DED

NO73LKS

AR73 Yarn

GB73 download

OB73 TCH

AS73 Hall

GB73 FKT

OF73 CCK

AS73BE

GB73 G&G

OF73 CKA

AU73 STC

GB73 GRL

OF73 CKK

AW73 Ore

GB73 no

OF73 CKR

BA73 boy

GB73 HTR

OF73 CKS

BB73 TCH

GB73 KLL

OF73 GAT

BB73 Woof

GB73 KLR

OF73 GOT

BE73 end

GB73 KLS

OF73 GTT

BL73 WJB

GB73 Mafia

OF73 good

BO73 CKS

GB73 ROR

OF73 Kerr

BO73 LOC

GB73 SHT

PE73 Addo

BO73 rock

GB73 War

PE73 RVT

BO73 Rocks

GO73 OMB

PE73 VRT

BO73 OCK

HA73BLK

PP73 SEDs

BO73 OXX

HA73 BLM

SH73 head

BU73 SHT

HA73 Boy

SH73 hot

CO73 LRD

HA73 Police

SH73 Ter

Order CO73

HA73 Gay

SH73 TTR

CO73RRD

HA73GBR

SS73 Naz

CR73 Ple

HA73HRH

SU73 CDE

CR73 PPL

HA73 Juu

Ban TA73

CU73 FWF

HA73 KYK

TE73 Lower

CU73 Muff

HA73 LGBT

Eat TH73

CU73 NOB

HA73 Men

TT73 Lower

CU73VAG

HA73 Park

TT73TTS

CU73 VAJ

HA73 PKY

TT73 TT

EA73 DCK

HA73 loose

TT73 Watts

EA73 DKS

HA73 UKR

TW73 Watts

EA73 Decay

HA73 USA

₩73,000

EA73 FWF

HA73 War

Using the UA73

EA73 Girl

HA73 white

UA73 USR

EA73 GRL

HA73 WPC

UB73 TCH

EA73 she

HE73 up

UB73 Woof

EA73 beauty

HH73 Lar

UF73 CCK

EA73 MME

HH73 LER

UF73 CKA

EA73 Mott

HH73 LRR

UF73 CKK

EA73 muff

HH73 LRS

UF73 CKR

EA73 Mom

HH73 Naz

UF73 CKS

EA73 I

HH73 TLR

UF73 lampshade

EA73 NOB

HH73 War

UF73 lampshade

EA73 Fu

JJ73 head

UF73 GTT

EA73 PWP

KK73 YKE

good UF73

EA73VAG

KN73 Fed

UF73 Kerr

EA73 VAJ

KN73 Ferry

UH73 Ohmo

EA73 u

KN73 FES

UK73 more

EU73 Good

KN73 fire

UK73 key

EU73 OMB

KN73 Pex

UK73 KES

EU73 ROR

KN73 knows

UK73 ROR

EU73 War

KN73 VES

UK73 YKE

FA73 DCK

KN73 voice

US73 ROR

FA73 DC

Part LE73

US73 is

FA73 Decay

LE73 Boss

WE73 ACK

FA73 lampshade

LE73 Boss

WH73 kuck

FA73 GTS

LE73 Ian

WH73 PWR

FA73 GTT

LE73 yen

WH73 RES

FA73 good

LE73 OES

WH73 RLE

FA73 NOB

LE73 OOS

WH73 rules

FA73 China

LE73 Yarn

WH73 War

FA73PRK

LE73 ego

YB73 TCH

with FA73

More about license plates…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/consumer-news/60780/banned-car-number-plates-blacklisted-73-reg-combinations-revealed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos