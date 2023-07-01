International
Banned License Plates: Revealing Blacklisted 73-reg Combinations
A new list of banned UK license plates has been released by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), adding to its extensive and ever-growing archive of inappropriate or blatant combinations not seen on the road.
Things appear to have progressed a bit since the spring when mentions of Covid and the war in Ukraine were featured heavily on the list of 23 banned license plates. Freedom of Information Inquiry Covers Controversial Combinations such as BO73 LOX, HA73 GAY, LE73 ZZA, SH73 TER and WH73 PWR in Full List of 73 Deemed Unsuitable for Public Consumption When New Rules Are Released in September revealed.
Each time the license plate changes, the DVLA issues over a million possible number combinations, making the list of prohibited license plate combinations once again surprisingly long. The AN73 prefix can potentially be read as ANTI or ANY, which is not allowed when followed by various three-letter combinations. EA73 contains EATS and HA73 is short for HATES.
Some of the number combinations require a bit of head-scratching to understand their possible violations, but the other plates that the DVLA has left the list require little explanation. There are AS73 HOL, BU73 SHT and EA7S DCK.
The topic of banned license plate combinations may sound light-hearted, but it’s something the DVLA should take seriously. Before a new license plate format is released, a meeting is held twice a year to ensure that inappropriate combinations do not appear on the road.
The criterion for a dish to be banned is if it can offend or embarrass, or it doesn’t taste good. The DVLA points out that only a handful of combinations make it onto the prohibited list, and most registrations are publicly available.
Platehunter’s John Kirkbright, personal license plate expert, said:
But while some of them are borderline, I understand why DVLA is particularly cautious. They are simply trying to protect a very important revenue stream.
You can find a complete list of the 73 banned plate combinations below, so it’s up to you to pick your individual favorites.
Some of these are more blatant than we choose to be and can cause offense or pain.
Full list of banned 73-reg plates
AH73 Omo
FF73 CCK
LE73 Jar
AJ73 had
FF73 CKA
LE73 Jas
AK73 YKE
FF73 CKK
LE73 jazz
AN73 BLK
FF73 CKR
LE73 ZBO
AN73 BLM
FF73 CKS
LE73 me
AN73 Gay
FF73 GAT
LE73ZRR
AN73 time
FF73 God
LE73 ZRS
AN73 Reds
FF73 GTT
LE73 knit
AN73 LGB
FF73 gut
LE73 ZZR
AN73 LZR
FF73 Kerr
MO73 EST
Mr. AN73
FK73 VAJ
NO73 job
AN73 PKY
GB73 more
NO73 Rock
AN73 USA
GB73 bad
NO73 Rock
AN73 VAX
GB73 specification
NO73LCK
AN73 is
GB73 DED
NO73LKS
AR73 Yarn
GB73 download
OB73 TCH
AS73 Hall
GB73 FKT
OF73 CCK
AS73BE
GB73 G&G
OF73 CKA
AU73 STC
GB73 GRL
OF73 CKK
AW73 Ore
GB73 no
OF73 CKR
BA73 boy
GB73 HTR
OF73 CKS
BB73 TCH
GB73 KLL
OF73 GAT
BB73 Woof
GB73 KLR
OF73 GOT
BE73 end
GB73 KLS
OF73 GTT
BL73 WJB
GB73 Mafia
OF73 good
BO73 CKS
GB73 ROR
OF73 Kerr
BO73 LOC
GB73 SHT
PE73 Addo
BO73 rock
GB73 War
PE73 RVT
BO73 Rocks
GO73 OMB
PE73 VRT
BO73 OCK
HA73BLK
PP73 SEDs
BO73 OXX
HA73 BLM
SH73 head
BU73 SHT
HA73 Boy
SH73 hot
CO73 LRD
HA73 Police
SH73 Ter
Order CO73
HA73 Gay
SH73 TTR
CO73RRD
HA73GBR
SS73 Naz
CR73 Ple
HA73HRH
SU73 CDE
CR73 PPL
HA73 Juu
Ban TA73
CU73 FWF
HA73 KYK
TE73 Lower
CU73 Muff
HA73 LGBT
Eat TH73
CU73 NOB
HA73 Men
TT73 Lower
CU73VAG
HA73 Park
TT73TTS
CU73 VAJ
HA73 PKY
TT73 TT
EA73 DCK
HA73 loose
TT73 Watts
EA73 DKS
HA73 UKR
TW73 Watts
EA73 Decay
HA73 USA
₩73,000
EA73 FWF
HA73 War
Using the UA73
EA73 Girl
HA73 white
UA73 USR
EA73 GRL
HA73 WPC
UB73 TCH
EA73 she
HE73 up
UB73 Woof
EA73 beauty
HH73 Lar
UF73 CCK
EA73 MME
HH73 LER
UF73 CKA
EA73 Mott
HH73 LRR
UF73 CKK
EA73 muff
HH73 LRS
UF73 CKR
EA73 Mom
HH73 Naz
UF73 CKS
EA73 I
HH73 TLR
UF73 lampshade
EA73 NOB
HH73 War
UF73 lampshade
EA73 Fu
JJ73 head
UF73 GTT
EA73 PWP
KK73 YKE
good UF73
EA73VAG
KN73 Fed
UF73 Kerr
EA73 VAJ
KN73 Ferry
UH73 Ohmo
EA73 u
KN73 FES
UK73 more
EU73 Good
KN73 fire
UK73 key
EU73 OMB
KN73 Pex
UK73 KES
EU73 ROR
KN73 knows
UK73 ROR
EU73 War
KN73 VES
UK73 YKE
FA73 DCK
KN73 voice
US73 ROR
FA73 DC
Part LE73
US73 is
FA73 Decay
LE73 Boss
WE73 ACK
FA73 lampshade
LE73 Boss
WH73 kuck
FA73 GTS
LE73 Ian
WH73 PWR
FA73 GTT
LE73 yen
WH73 RES
FA73 good
LE73 OES
WH73 RLE
FA73 NOB
LE73 OOS
WH73 rules
FA73 China
LE73 Yarn
WH73 War
FA73PRK
LE73 ego
YB73 TCH
with FA73
More about license plates…
|
