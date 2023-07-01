Netherlands follows US with semiconductor export restrictions





Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks with US President Joe Biden, June 29, 2022. The United States pressured the Netherlands to block exports of high-tech semiconductor equipment to China.

Suzanne Walsh | AFP | Getty Images

The Netherlands announced new restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor equipment on Friday amid U.S. pressure to cut off China from key chipmaking tools.

Companies in the Netherlands will have to apply for a license to export certain advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment overseas, the Dutch government has said, under rules that come into effect on September 1.

The Netherlands is home to ASML, one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. ASML manufactures the machines needed to produce the most advanced chips.

Shares of ASML were down 1.5% on Friday.

Last October, the United States introduced sweeping rules aimed at banning exports of key semiconductor chips and tools to China, a move that analysts say could hamper Beijing’s ambitions to boost its technology. national. Since then, the United States has stepped up pressure on major chip-making and allied countries like the Netherlands and Japan to introduce their own export restrictions.

Because of ASML’s critical role in advanced chips, Washington sought to rally the Netherlands. The Dutch government was on the fence, but in March imposed restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor equipment. Friday’s announcement finalizes those rules and provides more clarity on what can and cannot be exported.

The law does not designate any country and does not explicitly name the ASML.

The Dutch government said the rules apply to “a number of very specific technologies for the development and manufacture of advanced semiconductors”, which could potentially be used in places like military applications.

“We have taken this action for national security reasons. It is good that the businesses that will be affected know what they can expect. This will give them the time they need to adapt to the new rules,” said said Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher. A declaration.

ASML caught in the middle

ASML’s machines are used by advanced chip makers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. There are two key tools it manufactures.

The first is a so-called deep ultraviolet (DUV) immersion lithography machine, which is used to manufacture memory chips. These chips are used in a plethora of devices, from smartphones to laptops and servers, and could eventually be used for artificial intelligence applications.

The second is called an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine which is used to make more advanced chips.

ASML said it will now need to apply for a license to export its most advanced immersion DUV lithography systems, called TWINSCAN NXT:2000i and subsequent tools.

The Dutch government has used a different set of rules to restrict exports of ASML’s EUV machines since 2018. However, EUV exports will now be governed by the law which will come into force in September.

ASML said it could start submitting export licenses before the law comes into force and the government would grant or deny such requests on a case-by-case basis.

The company added that it does not expect the measures announced Friday to have a material impact on its financial outlook for 2023.

China responds

The Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands called the Dutch government’s latest law “an abuse of export control measures and a serious disruption of free trade and international trade rules.”

“We call on the Dutch side to bear in mind the broader interest of safeguarding international trade rules and bilateral economic and trade cooperation, to immediately correct its wrongdoings,” the embassy statement said.

The embassy said it is ready to “work with the Dutch side to resolve the issue based on the principle of mutual benefit, to jointly promote the healthy development of China-Dutch economic and trade relations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/30/netherlands-follows-us-with-semiconductor-export-restrictions-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos