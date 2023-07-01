The design software trade could harm the UK’s digital economy.





Early investigations found that Adobe’s acquisition of Figma could reduce innovation. Adobe has 5 business days to submit proposals to resolve CMA issues. Otherwise, the investigation will proceed to an in-depth second level review.

Adobe is a global software developer and specializes in products that enable customers to create and edit images (including industry-standard Photoshop and Illustrator applications), video, motion design, and interactive content. Founded in 2012, Figma is a leading provider of screen design and whiteboard tools. Screen design software is an increasingly essential tool that enables users to design digital products and services such as applications and websites. Adobe announced it would be acquiring Figma for $20 billion in September 2022.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) identified concerns about the supply of competing screen design software by Adobes and Figmas products. CMA found that Figma had a significant share of the screen design software market and that Adobe continues to invest and compete in this segment. CMA found that competition between Figma and Adobe is driving investments in updating and developing screen design software, and could lose this important rivalry if a deal goes through.

CMA also identified concerns about Adobe’s offering of creative design software, which provides some key tools for image, video, and animated content. CMA’s investigation found that Figma is a new competitive threat to Adobe across these tools, and Figma is well-positioned to expand its offerings and offer more constraints to Adobe. This competition and innovation is important to the sector and could be threatened by this deal.

Many startups and other businesses rely on software products from Adobe and Figma to create engaging content as well as apps and websites. In 2022, the UK app economy was worth $19.4 billion. CMA fears that Adobe’s plan to acquire Figma could lead to higher outcomes by removing the leader from the market and reducing the two companies’ incentives to invest in software development and compete with each other. As well as costs less and less innovative products.

Sorcha OCarroll, CMA’s Senior Mergers Director, said:

The products Adobe and Figma sell are critical to the development of digital services that people and businesses use every day, such as popular apps and websites that sell everything from holidays to streaming the latest movies.

We feared the deal could stifle innovation and lead to higher costs for companies that rely on digital tools from Figma and Adobe, as it cuts off the race to offer new and better products to customers.

If Adobe is unable to come up with a viable solution to our concerns going forward, we will move on to a more in-depth investigation.

More information can be found on the CMA Adobe/Figma case page.

Note to Editors A summary of key findings from the CMA has been published on the Cases page. A full-text decision will be provided in a timely manner. Adobe and Figma have 5 business days to provide the CMA with a legally binding proposal to address the identified issues. The CMA will then have an additional five working days to consider whether this resolves the issue or whether the case should be referred to the next step, a Level 2 investigation. According to market research expert IBISWorld, the UK’s app development industry was worth $19.4 billion in 2022 and is growing faster than the tech sector as a whole. The CMA survey looked at a set of software tools that are widely used in the creative industries and are provided by Adobe and Figma. These include: Screen Design: Creating a design flow for websites and applications. Design includes graphic layout and user experience flow. Vector Editing: Editing vector graphics for content creation (e.g. logos, icons, brand graphics). Raster Editing: Pixel-based image editing and compositing, such as adjusting or retouching photos or compositing multiple images. Video Editing: Video editing (cutting, arranging, and enhancing already available material) to create video content (such as video clips or feature films). Motion Design: Creating motion graphics and visual effects.

For press inquiries, contact the CMA Public Affairs Office on 0203 738 6460 or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/design-software-deal-could-harm-uk-digital-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos