Foreign Office releases new advice for British travelers visiting France amid riots | world news





Britons traveling to France have been warned to beware of ensuing riots after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by police.

The Foreign Office has issued new travel advice warning of potential disruptions and urging people to be aware of the current situation.

President Emmanuel Macron did not declare a state of emergency, but riots spread across the country after a teenager named Nahel M was shot and killed by police while directing traffic in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

The updated advice after four consecutive days of riots said “travel may be disrupted and local transport may be curtailed.”

“Some local authorities may impose curfews. The location and timing of riots cannot be predicted,” he adds.

“Monitor the media, avoid riot-prone areas, check operators for up-to-date advice when traveling, and follow advice from authorities.”

Photo: Police patrol the streets of Paris. Photo: A.P.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:39 Police deployment as unrest spreads

A rally by groups opposed to the Iranian government scheduled for Saturday has been banned by French authorities over fears of security risks.

The Foreign Office said related events were said to be still going on and that it was urging the British public to “reconsider plans to attend such a meeting”.

If people are attending, “be aware of the following: [their] Always look around and move quickly away from distractions.”

Advice for Travelers also says that “it’s more important than ever to get travel insurance and make sure it provides enough coverage.”

Image: Vandalized Nike store on the night of clashes between protesters and police.

READ MORE: Mbappe calls for calm amid French riots Witness: Another night of looting and lawlessness

According to the Foreign Office, around 17 million British nationals visit France each year.

The 17-year-old’s burial is scheduled for Saturday.

