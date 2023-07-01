New UK law recognizes crypto trading as a regulated financial activity.





Britain’s reform bill, the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023, has been officially enacted into law after receiving royal assent from Prince Charles on Thursday, according to a press release from the UK government.

Under this new law, cryptocurrency trading is recognized as a regulated financial activity. The amended Financial Services and Markets Act considers crypto assets to be regulated financial instruments, products or investments, defining them as “a cryptographically protected digital representation of value or contractual rights”.

11. Facilitate the use of new technologies in financial services, enable the regulation of cryptoassets to support secure adoption, and establish sandboxes that can facilitate the use of new technologies such as blockchain in financial markets.

Royal Assent is the procedural step following parliamentary assent to a bill, turning it into a domestic parliamentary act. The bill was approved by the Senate on June 19 before reaching this stage.

The UK Treasury Department stressed that the purpose of the law is to regulate crypto assets and ensure safe adoption in the country. The new law is considered a significant step forward for the economy, and the government describes it as a “rocket boost”.

Treasury Secretary for Economics Andrew Griffith said in a statement that the groundbreaking legislation supports UK businesses and consumers and drives growth by giving us control over the financial services rule book. Repealing an outdated EU law enacted in Brussels will free up billions of dollars of investment cash to enable innovation and grow the economy.

Global Competition for Crypto Talent

The Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 also lays the groundwork for the development of the blockchain sector, paving the way for the creation of a “sandbox”, a controlled environment within finance that facilitates the testing and adoption of new technologies such as blockchain. It is. market.

Jeff Feng, co-founder of blockchain development firm Sei Labs, said in an emailed statement, “Official recognition of cryptocurrencies in the UK represents an important step forward for the broader crypto industry. Assets, countries around the world are joining the crypto and technology space. is becoming more and more important as the world competes for supremacy.

Feng praised the UK’s determined regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies, which could be seen as an attempt to attract global tech talent and compete with other crypto-friendly countries, praising the potential capital and job creation they bring.

He said countries like Hong Kong, Singapore and now the UK are emerging as frontrunners in this regard, taking advantage of the US lack of regulatory clarity.

The Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 will also enable the implementation of the Edinburgh Reformsa package, which consists of more than 30 reforms to financial regulation, including extending tax breaks for investment managers to deal with crypto assets.

Current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined his ambitions to make the UK a global hub for crypto asset technology in April 2022, and laid out several proposed steps, including introducing stablecoins into regulation to use them as a recognized means of payment. I did.

Other key provisions of the bill include enhanced scrutiny of financial services regulators, ensuring clear accountability, adequate democratic input, transparent oversight of financial services regulators, and protecting access to cash.

