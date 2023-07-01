UK house prices rise despite soaring mortgage rates





Data released on Friday showed UK house prices unexpectedly rose slightly between May and June, showing resilience despite soaring mortgage rates.

Mortgage provider Nationwide said real estate prices rose 0.1% this month compared to May, surprising economists polled by Reuters who were expecting a 0.3% drop.

Compared to June last year, house prices fell 3.5%, unchanged from the previous month’s 3.4%, and better than analysts’ -4% forecast.

However, this is the fastest annual decline since 2009.

Martin Beck, senior economic advisor at consulting firm EY Item Club, said home prices continue to show remarkable resilience given the magnitude of previous price increases and the headwinds the housing market faces from rising mortgage rates and other financial pressures. .

However, North London real estate agent Jeremy Leaf warned that these figures do not yet give enough weight to the impact of higher-than-expected living costs and rising interest rates in recent years.

Mortgage rates surged in late May after official data showing sharp wage growth and inflation raised interest rate expectations. Markets are pricing the Bank of England to raise interest rates from the current 5% to 6.25% by the end of the year.

For those exiting a two-year fixed-rate contract with mortgage rates approaching 6%, a new two-year contract equates to an increase of $385 per month for the average borrower.

According to Nationwide’s calculations, those with five-year contracts face an increase of about 315 per month for typical mortgage borrowers.

Nationwides chief economist Robert Gardner said sharp increases in borrowing costs are likely to significantly dampen housing market activity in the near term.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, expected house prices to fall by 13 per cent from peak to trough, with trading volumes extremely low.

We think it’s only a matter of time before prices drop to new heights given the surge in mortgage rates in recent weeks.

Mortgage payments are rising while home prices are high relative to income, making it difficult for households to save for deposits.

Nationwide has calculated that a 10% deposit on a typical first-time buyer’s home equates to approximately 55% of annual gross income. This is down from the all-time high of 59% at the end of 2022, but still slightly above pre-2008 global financial crisis levels.

According to data from mortgage providers, the average home price fell from $273,751 in August last year to an average of $262,239 in June, but is still $46,000 more than it was in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soaring rents are also a stumbling block for those trying to save for a deposit. Gareth Lewis, managing director of property lender MT Finance, said property sales take longer because properties sit there for a reasonable amount of time while buyers stand in line from a mortgage perspective.

Every region in the UK, with the exception of Northern Ireland, reported a decrease in house prices in the three months to June compared to the same period last year. London saw the largest decline of all regions except for East Anglia, where house prices fell 4.7 per cent at 4.3 per cent.

