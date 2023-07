UK car production rises but market conditions remain challenging

The number of cars produced in the UK rose again last month, but production levels are almost a third lower than pre-coronavirus levels.

According to recent Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) figures, UK factories produced 79,046 new cars in May 2023, up from 16,762 units in May last year. Domestic production and international sales are reported to have increased. Exports increased by almost 30% to 62,858 units, and the number of cars going to UK showrooms increased by 45% to 16,188 units.

This means that these export markets accounted for nearly 80% of UK car production, with EU countries being the most important markets for UK factories, accounting for 56% of total overseas sales. The US, China, Japan and Australia are our next largest export markets, but total exports to all of them account for about half of what goes to the EU.

The figures highlight the need for continued tariff-free trade between the UK and the EU in electric vehicles, which will be subject to stricter rules of origin set to come into effect on 1 January 2024, unless both EU and UK agree. SMMT postponed.

According to Mike Hawes, SMMT’s top executive, the latest figures are good news and show that the industry is well-established. However, he has repeatedly called on government help to keep the British automotive business competitive in a challenging global market. Weak GDP growth, high inflation and rising interest rates make it vital for UK car factories to remain globally competitive. All parties must recognize the strategic importance of this sector and support calls for an industrial strategy that supports local production, ensures access to export markets and attracts additional investment to safeguard our future, he said.

This week also saw the launch of the SMMT Manifesto 2030, which highlights the challenges facing the automotive industry and sets the path for creating an environment where the UK can build 750,000 EVs per year.

There is good news for consumers in production figures as well, as increased production improves showroom availability.

“The influx of new vehicles will support much-needed inventory moving to the used market, providing more availability and choice for consumers looking to buy a used vehicle,” said Lisa Watson, Director of Sales, Close Brothers Motor Finance.

However, manufacturers will want to ensure that stagnant inflation and continued economic pressures do not hamper consumer demand and adversely affect production.

