Afghanistan: US State Department report details damning shortcomings around chaotic withdrawal

The US State Department released its long-awaited Afghanistan after-action report on Friday, which found that the Trump and Biden administrations’ decisions to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan were having adverse consequences, and detailed the damning shortcomings. of the current administration that led to the deadly and chaotic US withdrawal from that country after nearly two decades on the ground.

The decisions of President (Donald) Trump and President (Joe) Biden to end the US military mission in Afghanistan have had serious consequences for the viability of the Afghan government and its security, according to the unclassified report.

These decisions are beyond the scope of this review, but the After Action Review (AAR) team found that during the two administrations there was insufficient upper-level consideration of worst-case scenarios and how quickly those could follow, he said.

The report was released more than a year after the completion of the 90-day review of the evacuation and includes conclusions about the tumultuous last weeks of the American presence in Afghanistan, as well as a number of recommendations for improvement moving forward.

A senior State Department official did not explain why it took so long for the report to be released, or why it was released before a holiday weekend, saying they would not discuss issues related to the process.

Asked about the report on Friday and whether he admitted there were mistakes in the takedown, Biden noted he swore al-Qaeda wouldn’t be there.

I said we were getting help from the Taliban, the president said in response to the shouted question after remarks at the White House. I was right.

A US intelligence assessment last August found that al-Qaeda had not reconstituted itself in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

The Biden administrations’ frantic withdrawal after 20 years of U.S. involvement has come under intense scrutiny from predominantly Republican lawmakers. However, accusations over who was responsible for the past chaotic weeks have fallen largely by party, with Republicans pointing the finger at the Biden administration and Democrats, including the White House, blaming the Trump administration for the agreement that set the American withdrawal in motion.

The State Departments report contains much sharper criticism of the actions of the Biden administration than the White House summary document released in April. The document blamed the Trump administration’s decisions for creating the conditions that led to the chaos of the evacuation, and openly admitted no mistakes.

The report notes that when the Trump administration left office, key questions remained unanswered about how the United States would meet the May 2021 deadline for a full military withdrawal, how the United States could maintain a diplomatic presence in Kabul after this withdrawal and what might happen to those eligible for the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program as well as other at-risk Afghans.

Once Biden decided in April 2021 to proceed with a full withdrawal, with a new deadline of September 11, 2021, the subsequent speed of the U.S. military’s demotion from Afghanistan compounded the Department’s difficulties in mitigate the loss of key military enablers, he said. .

Critically, the decision to hand over Bagram Air Base to the Afghan government meant that Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) would be the only avenue for a possible non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO), the report said.

Video shows helicopters over Kabul as US Embassy is evacuated during 2021 drawdown

This evacuation operation had to be accelerated when in mid-August 2021, following rapid gains by the Taliban, President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan and the government in Kabul collapsed.

President Ghani’s sudden departure from Kabul and the city’s fall to the Taliban occurred with a speed that surprised nearly all close observers, the report said, noting that until Kabul’s fall, commercial flights from Afghanistan were available and even Afghans. intending to leave took time to sell their property and settle their affairs.

But there had been early signs that prospects that Afghan government forces would defend Kabul and wait for an eventual negotiated transfer of power were fading, he added.

The handling of the evacuation operation was one of the areas in which the administration and the State Department received the most criticism, as thousands of Afghans who had served alongside U.S. forces were left behind and those on the ground struggled under perilous circumstances trying to reach and exit the airport before government-led evacuation efforts ended.

U.S. military planning for a possible NEO had been underway with the position for some time, but the Department’s participation in the NEO planning process was hampered by the fact that it was unclear who within the Department had the head, revealed the examination.

Senior administration officials had not made clear decisions about the universe of at-risk Afghans who would be included by the time the operation began, nor had they determined where those Afghans would be taken. This significantly added to the challenges the Department and DoD faced during the evacuation, according to the report.

According to the review, preparedness and planning for the crisis was hampered to some extent by concerns about the signals that might be being sent, particularly anything that might suggest the United States had lost faith in the Afghan government. and thus contribute to its collapse, which they did in mid-August 2021.

Although the State Department created an Afghanistan Coordination Task Force, it failed to create a larger task force as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated in late July and early August 2021. .

Appointing a 7th floor director to oversee all elements of the crisis response would have improved coordination between different lines of effort, the report said, referring to the floor of the State Department where the offices of the senior officials.

The report noted that amid the chaos, the State Department received an overwhelming volume of inbound calls and messages to the Department from other government agencies, Congress, and the public inquiring about individual cases, primarily regarding concerns Afghans at risk, which has created a huge challenge.

Additionally, the State Department has been unable to prevent those on the ground in Kabul from receiving multiple calls and direct messages from current or former senior government officials, members of Congress, and/or prominent private citizens asking and, in some cases, requiring them to provide assistance. to some at-risk Afghans.

Responding to such requests often put Department employees at even greater risk and hampered efforts to relocate larger groups of people, the review found.

The ever-evolving policy guidance and public messaging from Washington regarding populations eligible for resettlement and how the Embassy should manage outreach and flows has added to the confusion and often failed to consider key facts. on the ground, he noted.

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby told CNN on Friday that Biden wanted the team to be ready for low-probability, high-risk, worst-case scenarios. Kirby did not address the specifics of the report, which explained how the State Department had not fully prepared for these scenarios.

Not all of the review’s findings were negative, and he commended the work of employees who assisted in the evacuation efforts, particularly those at the US Embassy in Kabul.

The AAR affirmed what I and so many others already knew to be true: our people in Afghanistan, in Washington and at sites around the world have shown extraordinary courage, ingenuity and dedication. facing complex and demanding conditions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an email to employees Friday.

In the days, weeks and months to come, I will continue to listen to you, learn from the improvements you make, and work with you to meet the intent of reviewers’ recommendations, Blinken said in the email. , which was obtained by CNN.

The report details 11 recommendations, mostly related to the Department’s crisis response and preparedness.

In particular, the AAR recommendations identify the need to better plan for worst-case scenarios, rebuild and strengthen the Department’s core crisis management capabilities, and ensure that senior officials hear the widest possible range of opinions. , including those that challenge operating assumptions or question the wisdom of key policy decisions, according to the report.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/30/politics/state-deparment-afghanistan-withdrawal-report/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

