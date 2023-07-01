Are UK interest rates the next step and high enough to cool inflation?





The Bank of England’s (BoE) rate hike of 50 basis points in June shocked financial markets. Not only have interest rates risen to their highest levels since 2008, but in early May BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said we could be close to the peak of interest rates.

As we head into the second half of the year, inflation in the UK is still higher than in the eurozone and the US, and lending and mortgage rates are skyrocketing. This comes despite the BoE raising rates 13 times and becoming the first major central bank to start tightening rates from December 2021.

So why don’t higher interest rates keep inflation in check?

How does UK inflation stack up versus US and Europe?

In the eight years leading up to the 2020 pandemic, inflation in the UK rose by 14%. In contrast, inflation rose 18% in the two years following the pandemic. And higher prices aren’t likely to go away anytime soon.

The inflation rate in the UK is twice that of the US and is much higher than that in Europe. UK inflation hit 8.7% in May. Headline inflation in the Eurozone was 6.1%, while headline inflation in the US was just 4%.

Likewise, wage growth in the UK is outpacing that of the US and the Eurozone.

In the UK, wage growth was 7.2% in the three months to April. In contrast, wage growth in the US and Eurozone has slowed slightly in recent months to 5% and 4.6% respectively.

The recent sharp rise in prices is worrying. Inflation remains hot in the UK, especially as other countries appear to have been able to control inflation.

Why is UK inflation so high?

This is a complex question and there are no easy answers. But the concise explanation is that the UK is facing an American-style labor market crisis and a European-style energy market crisis. So we have twice as many problems as our peers, and a higher interest rate doesn’t seem to work for us right now.

This suggests two things.

First, interest rates are not yet the solution to inflation that some thought, and second, the UK economy faces some unique challenges.

Why the UK is vulnerable to food price inflation

Rising food prices have been a major contributor to inflationary growth in the UK. In the 12 months to May 2023, UK food price inflation rose by 18.4%. While this is lower than the 19.1% increase in April, it is still unacceptable.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages account for nearly 10% of the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket. So when food prices are high, inflation is high.

As you can see in the chart below, the UK has the highest inflation rate in the G7, and food prices have been particularly high in the UK.

Surprisingly, UK food price growth was the slowest in the G7 before the pandemic. However, this trend has now reversed, creating a persistent inflation problem.

Most food commodities have been declining since the second half of 2022, but UK prices have not been affected.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has explained this in three factors.

Delivery delays Some suppliers are locked into long-term contracts with supermarkets to reduce the range of price fluctuations. After 2021, profit margins have shown that food input prices have outpaced growth in food output prices. This trend has recently reversed, but companies may not pass these savings on to consumers as they try to rebuild their margins. Imports The UK relies heavily on food imports, with food import prices rising at twice the rate of domestically produced food. Unlike the UK, European Union countries such as Italy and Spain produce more of their own food. This is one reason they’ve seen low food price inflation. CPI Year-over-Year for G7 Countries

Source: Bloomberg, 31 May 2023.

According to ONS, another reason for the inflation problem is the structure of energy and gas markets.

Price caps for energy and gas are updated every six months, meaning the UK has been slow to respond to falling energy prices. In contrast, electricity and gas prices are updated more frequently in some other G7 countries.

ONS also notes that the UK is a net importer of food and energy. This makes the value of the pound a significant factor for inflation.

Between mid-2021 and September 2022, the pound lost about 100%. Overall, 24%. Sterling has regained about 70% of its decline, but the pound’s weakness makes imports more expensive and weighs on inflation.

Food and energy price inflation in the UK is largely attributable to structural factors outside the BoE’s control. So it’s no surprise why rates haven’t been effective at taming major inflation so far.

How long will it take for interest rate hikes to take effect?

The standard thinking is that it could take up to 18 months for interest rates to tame inflation. However, a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City challenges this theory.

They argue that the introduction of new policy instruments after the financial crisis, including forward guidance and balance sheet policy, shortened the lag it took for monetary policy to work its magic.

The researchers looked at the federal funds rate and created a proxy federal funds rate that highlights how quickly monetary policy affects the real economy, using public and private borrowing rates, mortgage rates, and more.

It found that the proxy federal funds rate was consistently higher than the actual federal funds rate during periods of US tightening monetary policy. They concluded that because of these policy changes, the lag in the transition from monetary policy to inflation could be shorter today than it was before 2009.

There is evidence that this is true in England.

As you can see in the chart below, the average two-year mortgage rate is significantly higher than the actual BoE benchmark rate. Official mortgage data is collected monthly, so it doesn’t yet reflect the BoE’s June rate hike. This means UK two-year mortgage rates are likely to rise even more. There are no guarantees, of course, but time will tell.

UK Average 2-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate (Monthly) and BoE Base Rate

Source: Bloomberg, 26 June 2023.

But why didn’t the rise in mortgage rates have more of an impact on inflation?

The answer is simple. Only 0.2% of the population needs to refinance their mortgage each month. This means that even if interest rates remain at this level over the next six months, they will affect about 1.2% of households.

Higher mortgage rates put a heavy strain on the 1.2% of households that will need to refinance over the next six months, but still a small amount in absolute terms.

This analysis does not consider the impact of higher lending rates on businesses. However, it highlights how difficult it is for interest rates to affect the economy.

UK interest rates rise to 5%, what this means for stock markets, mortgages and pensions

BoE throws away predictions

Confidence in the bank is now at stake after another higher-than-expected inflation figure for May, which should have been 0.3% higher. Wage growth was also 0.5% higher than expected.

The BoE has acknowledged underestimated employment growth and the extent to which the market expects interest rates to rise. What you do next will be scrutinized more closely than ever before.

So what can the BoE do next?

One thing banks can do in response to bad predictions is to ignore them.

After the bank raised rates by 50 basis points in June, the MPC said it would continue to monitor the economy’s ongoing inflation indicators.

This suggests that central banks will adopt the approach of other central banks and rely on the latest economic data before making future decisions on monetary policy.

Financial markets now expect UK interest rates to rise above 6% by February 2024. This equates to four or five 25bp rate hikes plus. But with a little help from government and the private sector, these steps could help cool inflation in the coming months, so massive further rate hikes may not be necessary.

High Savings Rate The BoE and government should put pressure on UK banks to raise their savings rates in line with interest rates. This can help ease inflationary pressures by enticing people with excess cash to save rather than spend. Price controls in a highly unusual move, the UK’s finance minister met with industry regulators to ask about companies that could exploit inflation to drive prices up. According to the fiscal containment report, the Prime Minister may limit public sector salary increases this year to prevent inflation.

The UK’s inflation problem is complex, and interest rates aren’t the only tool needed to contain price increases.

The BoE and government will need luck to try and navigate a soft landing as they attempt to bring the UK inflation rate back under control.

Inflation, interest rates and falling house prices, things to consider

