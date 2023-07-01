The American economy resists; China’s economic challenges persist





This weekly roundup brings you the latest news from the world of economics and finance. Major Economic Updates: US Economy Maintains Resilience in Q2, China’s Economic Malaise Deepens; Central bank leaders reaffirm their policy-tightening bias. 1. The US economy remains resilient in Q2

The US economy grew more than expected in the first quarter and more recent indicators show that economic resilience continues. This raises expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates again.

Gross domestic product in the first three months of the year rose 2.0% from the same period last year, the Commerce Department said June 29 in its third estimate of first-quarter GDP. .

The upward revision from the 1.3% estimate released in May reflects improvements in consumer spending and exports in the world’s largest economy. Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-quarter GDP growth to edge up to a pace of 1.4%.

The US economy grew more than initially announced in the first quarter.

Image: Reuters/Refinitiv Datastream/David Culp

The latest reading shows a milder-than-expected slowdown from 2.6% growth in the fourth quarter and economic resilience appears to have been maintained.

New jobless claims fell the biggest in 20 months last week, while other reports this month showed better-than-expected job growth in May, gains in retail sales and an increase in housing starts.

The continued strength of the labor market continues to support economic growth while raising wages. At the same time, this will continue to fuel inflation, most likely prompting the Fed to raise rates again in July.

According to Scott Hoyt, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania: “As the economy struggles in response to Fed actions…slow growth will bring inflation down without precipitating a recession,” Reuters reports.

2. China’s economic malaise is deepening

China’s economy continues to face problems as factory activity contracted for a third straight month in June, following further lackluster surveys this week.

This is increasing pressure on policymakers to support growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which is stagnating after an initially strong post-COVID rebound in the first quarter.

“The June PMI reflects a number of imbalances and weaknesses, such as: the continued contraction of internal and external demand, an accelerated slowdown in small business operations and continued mounting pressure on the private economy,” said Bruce Pang, Chief Economist. and head of research for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle, according to Reuters.

“This points to the urgent need for a more powerful set of policy measures…to secure annual growth targets,” he added.

The government has set a GDP growth target of around 5% for this year after missing its 2022 target.

Chinese factory orders contract for the third consecutive month.

Image: Refinitiv Datastream, Reuters/Pasit Kongkunakornkul

3. News in brief: Economic stories from around the world

The leaders of the main central banks, the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England, reaffirmed on June 28 that further policy tightening would be needed to bring stubbornly high inflation under control. But they think it can be achieved without triggering real recessions.

Eurozone inflation continued to decline in June as fuel costs fell. Prices in the 20 countries that share the euro rose 5.5% this month, from 6.1% in May, the seventh drop in the past eight months. Yet this is almost three times the ECB’s 2% price stability target.

The International Monetary Fund’s second-in-command, Gita Gopinath, has warned that the financial community may be overly optimistic about the cost and difficulty of controlling inflation, increasing the risk of economic instability.

Unemployment in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, rose more than expected in June. Data from the Federal Labor Office show that the number of people out of work rose by 28,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.61 million. Analysts had expected that figure to rise by 13,000, according to a Reuters poll.

Britain’s economy barely grew in the first quarter of this year, growing just 0.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics. This figure remains unchanged from the initial estimate and leaves the country’s output 0.5% lower than in the last quarter of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexico’s financial system stability committee said on Thursday that the country’s economic outlook is uncertain, given the lingering risks to economic activity stemming from a complex external environment. He noted that domestic demand should nevertheless continue to support domestic economic activity.

Unemployment among Saudi citizens rose to 8.5 percent in the first quarter of 2023 from 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced on Thursday.

Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, led by the service sector. Gross domestic product rose 4.14% from a year earlier, faster than the 3.28% expansion in the first quarter, according to the General Statistics Office.

4. More finance and economics on the agenda

Life expectancy is increasing globally, people are living longer, and living 100 years is now a real possibility for many. A new report from the World Economic Forum and Mercer on people’s responses to longer lifespans and retirement prospects has found there is a need for longevity literacy and an approach retirement that goes beyond financial security.

In a disrupted world, organizations must take risk management seriously. This means understanding risk from all angles and in all areas of the business. Responsible innovation is about managing risk in accordance with a set of core values.

China’s vast coastal and marine resources position it as a key market for “blue finance” projects, balancing economic growth and environmental protection. Blue finance investments aim to protect the $3 trillion ocean economy and support activities such as marine ecosystem restoration, sustainable tourism, maritime transport and offshore renewable energy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/06/us-china-economy-stories-to-read-this-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos