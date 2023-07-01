USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: History and Match Preview | Five things to know





The United States Men’s National Team will be aiming to clinch a spot in the Concacaf Gold Cup Quarter-Finals when they meet Trinidad and Tobago in their third and final Group A match at Bank of America Stadium. from Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m. ET (FOX, Univision, Futbol de Primera Radio).

The United States, which moved up two places to 11th in the latest FIFA rankings published on Thursday, are unbeaten in the competition (1-0-1) after registering a 6-0 triumph over Saint Kitts and Nevis in Saint PETERSBOURG. Louis on Wednesday, June 28. Jess Ferreira scored his second international hat-trick, Djordje Mihailovic scored twice and Bryan Reynolds once. In their opener, the Americans held Jamaica to a 1-1 draw.

The Soca Warriors, who were ranked 101st, enter the match at 1-1-0. They started with a 3-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis on Sunday June 25 before losing a 4-1 decision to Jamaica on Wednesday June 28.

T&T did not originally qualify for this tournament. But the Caribbean side received a second chance when Nicaragua were kicked out of the competition on June 12 for using an ineligible player in eight previous matches, including the Concacaf Nations League.

HISTORY OF FOOTBALL AND THE GOLD CUP

While cricket was Trinidad and Tobago’s first flagship sport, football was introduced in the 1890s, inter-colonial club matches began soon after, and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation was created in 1908.

The island nation gained independence in 1962 and joined FIFA as a full member association in 1964. Nine years later, the Soca Warriors failed to qualify for the 1974 World Cup in Germany de l’Ouest when they fell 2-1 to Haiti after a controversial refereeing that resulted in two of the matches’ referees being banned for life by FIFA.

Trinidad and Tobago again faced heartbreak in qualifying for the 1990 World Cup. Needing only a draw on the final day to qualify for the tournament in Italy, the United States in tour used Paul Caligiuri’s famous Shot Heard Round the World to top the hosts 1-0 and qualify for their first World Cup since 1950.

Trinidad finally reached the biggest stage in international football in 2006. After a slow start to the qualifying tournament, Soca Warriors reached an intercontinental qualifier with Bahrain. After a 1-1 draw at home, the Caribbean nation prevailed 1-0 away to book their ticket to Germany, becoming the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup so far. in Iceland in 2018.

The Soca Warriors have had some success in regional and sub-regional competitions. Trinidad have qualified for 12 Gold Cups, highlighted by a third-place finish in 2000. They have also reached the quarter-finals twice (2013, 2015).

USMNT VS. TRINIDAD & TOBAGO IN THE GOLD CUP

In all competitions and friendlies, the United States hold a 20-3-4 advantage over the Caribbean. The teams have played each other four times in the Gold Cup, with the USMNT winning all four encounters.

In both teams’ first-ever Gold Cup game, USA overcame a one-goal deficit by scoring twice in the final four minutes to record a 2-1 triumph at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on June 29, 1991. Bruce Murray equalized in the 86th minute and defender Marcelo Balboa scored a spectacular bicycle kick two minutes later for the game-winner. Leonson Lewis had given Trinidad the lead, putting home his own rebound past goalkeeper Tony Meola. The Americans won the inaugural competition.

When the Gold Cup was a winter tournament, the United States won another tight one, this time a 3-2 win in Anaheim, California on January 13, 1996. Joe-Max Moore is free just outside outside the box beat goalkeeper Ross Russell in the 54th minute for the winner. The teams exchanged goals in the first half as Eric Wynalda (15th and 34th minutes) and Trinidad’s Arnold Dwarika (sixth and 43rd minutes) exchanged hugs.

USA cruised to a 2-0 victory in Carson, California to clinch a quarter-final berth on January 9, 2007, as goalkeeper Kasey Keller recorded the clean sheet in his 99th international appearance. Brian Ching scored in the 29th minute, converting a long pass from Justin Mapp. Then Landon Donovan set up Eddie Johnson’s goal in the 54th minute.

In the most lopsided result of the Gold Cup series, the Americans cruised to a 6-0 victory thanks to a five-goal second half to book a place in the quarter-finals on June 22, 2019, in the first confrontation between the two teams. since USA’s 2-1 loss at Couva, Trinidad in 2017. Gyasi Zardes netted a brace in under three minutes and defender Aaron Long scored his first two international goals in Cleveland, Ohio. Christian Pulisic and Paul Arriola also found the net.

RECENT MATCHES

Before Wednesday’s loss to Jamaica, the Soca Warriors were unbeaten in seven games this year (5-0-2), beating their opponents 11-2. This included six clean sheets.

They started 2023 with a 2-0 friendly win at home to Saint Martin on January 29, as Ajani Fortune and Real Gill found the net. They continued their shutout streak with a 1-0 friendly win over Jamaica, courtesy of Reon Moore’s goal on March 11 and a scoreless draw at Reggae Boyz three days later.

T&T then recorded a 3-0 triumph at the Bahamas in the Concacaf Nations League on March 24 thanks to first-half goals from Kareem Moses (5th minute), Joevin Jones (26th minute) and Ryan Telfer (34th minute). The Caribbean team faced Nicaragua to a 1-1 draw at home in another CNL game on March 27 as Joevin Jones equalized in the 42nd minute.

In a Gold Cup warm-up game, Trinidad shut out Guatemala on June 11 in Chester, Pennsylvania, 1-0, as Jones converted a 53rd-minute penalty.

Trinidad recorded a 3-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis in their Gold Cup opener in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Sunday June 25, as Alvin Jones (43rd minute) and Fortune (65th minute) found the net. Jameel Ible scored an own goal in the 73rd minute. Goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup recorded the clean sheet.

In their second match, T&T got off to a rocky start in their 4-1 loss to Jamaica, conceding three goals in the first half hour at St. Louis on Wednesday, June 28. Demarai Gray scored twice (14th and 30th minutes) and Leon Bailey once (18th minute). Andre Rampersad pulled one back four minutes into the second half. Dujuan Richards closed the scoring for the winners two minutes into stoppage time.

MANAGER OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Angus Eve took the reins as head coach and Under-20 coach on September 2, 2021. He replaced former England international Terry Fenwick, who failed to move the team to first 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round.

His coaching experience includes stints as an assistant coach with San Juan Jabloteh and Ma Pau Stars in the TT Pro League and manager of Trinidad’s under-23 team in 2012 Olympics qualifying.

A former Soca Warriors defender, Eves 117 caps is the most all-time in the nation’s history, while his 34 goals rank him second all-time behind Stern John. At club level, he played for Joe Public, Defense Force and San Juan Jabloteh in the TT Pro League and one season for Chester City (England).

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO ALIGNMENT

Twelve members of the 23-man roster selected by head coach Angus Eve perform in the United States or Canada.

Nine players compete in Major League Soccer, USL Championship, MLS NEXT Pro or National Independent Soccer Association.

The American contingent is led by veteran midfielder Kevin Molino, who has scored more than 20 times for his country. He has recorded 34 goals and 29 assists in 129 MLS appearances, including stints with Orlando City, Minnesota United and currently with the Columbus Crew. Ajani Fortune is a 20-year-old promising midfielder with Atlanta United. Seven players play in the lower divisions.

Three other members of the squad play in the Canadian Premier League – striker Malcolm Shaw and defender Luke Singh, a late addition after defender Daniel Phillips was injured, play for Atletico Ottawa, and midfielder Andre Rampersad competes for HFX Wanderers.

Two players face each other in Europe – midfielder Levi Garcia with AEK Athens (Greece), who has scored 26 goals in 90 club appearances, and defender Sheldon Bateau with Beveran (Belgium).

Five teammates play in the TT Premier Football League – goalkeepers Marvin Phillip (Port of Spain) and Denzil Smith (W Connection), defender Alvin Jones (Sando), midfielder Real Gill (Sando) and striker Kadeem Corbin (La Horquetta Rangers). Jones scored the game-winning goal that eliminated the United States from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a 2-1 win over T&T in Couva, Trinidad on October 10, 2017.

DETAILED LIST BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (3): Marvin Phillip (Port of Spain), Nicklas Frenderup (Ranheim), Denzil Smith (W Connection)

DEFENDERS (9): Aubrey David (Alajuelense/CRC), Sheldon Bateau (Beveren/BEL), Leland Archer (Charleston Battery/USA), Luke Singh (Atletico Ottawa/CAN), Ryan Telfer (Miami FC/USA), Kareem Moses (FF Jaro/FIN), Shannon Gomez (San Antonio FC/USA), Alvin Jones (Sando), Triston Hodge (Hartford Athletic/USA)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Joevin Jones (alone), Ajani Fortune (Atlanta United/USA), Kevin Molino (Columbus Crew/USA), Levi Garcia (AEK Athens/GRE), Real Gill (Sando), Neveal Hackshaw (Oakland Roots/ 8) Andre Rampersad (HFX Wanderers/CAN), Kaile Auvray (Sporting Kansas City II/USA), Molik Khan (Minnesota United 2/USA)

FORWARDS (2): Kadeem Corbin (La Horquetta Rangers), Malcolm Shaw (Atlético Ottawa/CAN)

